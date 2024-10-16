Open in App
    Week 9 Football: Another year, another productive receiving corps for River Valley

    By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star,

    2 days ago

    CALEDONIA — The Vikings have proven the show goes on.

    Last year Keyan Shidone and Ayden Kenney combined for 127 catches, 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns as senior receivers for River Valley. In 2022, it was Shidone, Grant Butler and Brock Mosher who teamed for 140 receptions, 2,263 yards and 20 TDs.

    Another year, another group of productive receivers for the River Valley football team.

    "It is a new group. We’ve got 10 guys we trust to go out there and catch the ball for us," RV coach Matt Waddle said.

    Who are making the plays in 2024?

    Eli Snyder leads the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference with 56 catches. Luke Axline is tied for first in the MOAC with six touchdown receptions. The duo has combined for 87 catches for 1,224 yards and 11 touchdowns through the first eight weeks of the season.

    However, the receiving corps is much deeper than those two.

    "With Keyan (Shidone) and Ayden Kenney last year, that was a big step down to us. We had to get younger people going," Axline said.

    Carter Park has 28 catches for 214 yards, Kolton Lang has 20 for 285, Eyan Axline 14 for 119 and Logan Creps 8 for 137. In all, 11 players have made a reception for RV this season.

    "When you’re able to spread it around to five or six or seven guys a night, it makes it hard to guard," Waddle said. "When Chase (Ebert) is able to run the ball as well, and you add that element to the game, boy, you’ve got to guard the entire football field. That makes our offense very special and tough to defend."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SSVH_0w8mNWy500

    Quarterback has choices at RV

    That was on display in the second half Friday night at home against Highland when the offense broke up a 14-14 game for a 38-14 victory.

    At quarterback, Ebert just missed 400 yards of passing and added 125 yards rushing in the win.

    "With me and Luke, I’ve been throwing that kid a ball since fifth grade. I’ll give that kid a 50-50 ball any day of the week. Eli just proves himself every week and he gets the job done," Ebert said. "Kolton Lang, the first game he played was at Pleasant, and he scored three touchdowns in the first half. That kid right there is sharp. Carter Park has played since he’s a freshman. I can sit here and name them all, Eyan (Axline), Ty (Monnette)."

    It's comforting for the quarterback to know he has multiple weapons capable of making big plays.

    "Nothing is better than knowing you can get any guy a 5-yard out and he can take it 80 yards. That’s the best thing, and it takes a lot of pressure off," Ebert said.

    And it goes both ways.

    "We’ve been working with him. We went in every Sunday and got in the lab and went to work," Luke Axline said of the work put in with Ebert and the receivers. "We got our rhythm and timing down with him, so we knew we could make big plays in the regular season."

    And so the recent tradition of highly productive receivers at RV continues.

    rmccurdy@gannett.com

    419-610-0998

    X @McMotorsport

    Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star

