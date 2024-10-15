League cross country: Lydia Price, Brogan Weston win championships in Marion County

MARION — Marion Harding's Lydia Price won the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference individual girls cross country championship Saturday at home. Price ran an 18:40 to top runner-up Anna Will of Shelby by 44 seconds.

Also winning a championship was Ridgedale's Brogan Weston, who clocked a 17:25 on his home course for the Northwest Central Conference boys title.

Mount Gilead swept the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference meets, while North Union's girls won the Central Buckeye Conference's Mad River Division title

Here is how all the area cross country runners fared at their league championships on Saturday:

MOAC Girls

● Standings: 1. Shelby 44, 2. Galion 92, 3. River Valley 99, 4. Marion Harding 106, 5. Ontario 107, 6. Pleasant 115, 7 Highland 130.

● Top 2 Finishers: 1. Price 18:40, 2. Will 19:24.

● River Valley: 6. Erica Mason 20:31, 11. Madison Lust 21:16, 20. Finley Blevins 22:37, 36. Addi Ebert 23:40, 37. Katie Garrison 23:52.

● Marion Harding: 1. Price 18:40, 4. Leah Price 19:45, 24. Laina Camp 22:53, 45. Kyleigh Young 25:40, 50. Keira Hutchinson 26:33, 52. Lilianna Santiago 27:58, 54. Hope Wheeler 29:25.

● Pleasant: 13. Sarah Jordan 21:38, 15. Lydia Baumgartner 21:55, 21. Nicole Robinson 22:40, 32. Olivia Meyers 23:17, 51. Kylie Berry 27:13.

● Highland: 18. Riley Matthews 22:22, 30. Braylin Romshak 23:10, 31. Abbie Pruett 23:16, 33. Brielle Gilmore 23:21, 41. Chloe Bolton 24:48, 43. Aubrey Kanagy 25:08, 44. Rose Green 25:18.

MOAC Boys

● Standings: 1. Ontario 28, 2. Highland 67, 3. Pleasant 73, 4. Marion Harding 107, 5. Shelby 111, 6. Galion 129.

● Top 2 Finishers: 1. Xavier Trent, Ontario, 16:22; 2. Dean Morrison, Ontario, 16:28.

● Highland: 7. Matthew Miller 17:28, 9. Cael Gilmore 17:41, 14. Henry Spence 18:03, 18. Ethan Harmon 18:28, 19. Jayden Marcum 18:29, 24. Caden Barsic 19:04, 31. Maddox Weiss 19:35.

● Pleasant: 3. Elijah McGinniss 16:51, 5. Will Lichtenberger 17:18, 6. Joey Dietsch 17:27, 21. Jacob Meyers 18:36, 57. Ethan Cress 28:46.

● Marion Harding: 13. Sebastian Swihart 17:59, 16. Andrew Tackett 18:11, 17. Peyton Ward 18:13, 27. Jackson Peters 19:10, 48. Dustynn Dutton 22:14, 55. Harrison Owings 25:25.

● River Valley: 30. Hager Adams 19:15, 36. Kael Swartz 19:56, 43. Jaiden Slone 21:14.

NWCC Girls

● Standings: 1. Waynesfield-Goshen 27, 2. North Baltimore 36, 3. Cory-Rawson 78, 4. Upper Scioto Valley 86.

● Top 2 Finishers: 1. Rylee Fennell, North Baltimore, 22:33; 2. Avery Kessen, Waynesfield-Goshen, 22:53.

● Ridgedale: 5. Hannah Staton 23:23, 12. Alena Villavicencio 25:02

● Elgin: No runners.

NWCC Boys

● Standings: 1. Hardin Northern 34, 2. Upper Scioto Valley 78, 3. Perry 82, 4. North Baltimore 86, 5. Cory-Rawson 93, 6. Waynesfield-Goshen 129.

● Top 2 Finishers: 1.Weston 17:25, 2. Elliot Weston, Ridgedale, 17:28

● Ridgedale: 1. Brogan Weston 17:25, 2. Elliot Weston 17:28, 3. Michael Richmond 17:38, 38. Evan Anderson 22:02.

● Elgin: 22. David Colby 20:41.

KMAC Girls

● Standings: 1. Mount Gilead 54, 2. Northmor 57, 3. Fredericktown 62, 4. Cardington 106, 5. Centerburg 118, 6. Loudonville 139.

● Top 2 Finishers: 1. Tess Shultz, Loudonville, 18:28, 2. Kimberly Staley, Mount Gilead, 19:26.

● Mount Gilead: 2. Staley 19:26, 6. Gwen Hershner 20:25, 9. Haley Pfeifer 20:48, 14. Adriana Hershner 21:05, 27. Danielle Pohlkotte 22:31, 41. Ava Baker 23:24, 48. Natalie Jagger 23:49.

● Northmor: 4. Ryann Brinkman 20:14, 8. Natalie Hunter 20:41, 12. Kate Lehman 21:03, 15. Veronica Kanagy 21:07, 21. Hannah Ambrose 21:51, 22. Macie Witherall 21:53, 24. Natalie Newman 22:18.

● Cardington: 5. Magi Hallabrin 20:18, 23. Sydney Meade 21:59, 28. Cheesa Redman 22:36, 33. Dezzeray Mooney 23:04, 35. Bailey Crone 23:06, 42. Madison Garrabrant 23:25, 44. Alayna Seavolt 23:29.

KMAC Boys

● Standings: 1. Mount Gilead 23, 2. Fredericktown 48, 3. Northmor 108,. 4. East Knox 114, 5. Centerburg 122, 6. Cardington 152, 7. Loudonville 179.

● Top 2 Finishers: 1. Will Baker, Mount Gilead, 15:03; 2. Owen Hershner, Mount Gilead, 15:58.

● Mount Gilead: 1. Baker 15:03, 2. Hershner 15:58, 5. Tommy Emberg 16:28, 7. Henry Bartlett 16:34, 8. Nolan Hershner 16:34, 15. Liam Stalnaker 17:19, 16. Ethan Turner 17:19.

● Northmor: 3. David Blunk 16:17, 28. Vinton Naylor 17:56, 34. Owen Yunker 18:15, 36. Carter Thomas 18:23, 39. Levi Hunter 18:40, 47. Anthony Scheibe 19:07, 57. Elliot Wall 19:33.

● Cardington: 12. Dylan Compton 17:14, 44. Riley Patterson 18:59, 59. Cohen Rammelsberg 19:38, 60. Jacob McNichols 19:40, 66. Brayden Alwood 19:53, 76. Jaxon Ongalibang 20:40, 81. Danny Townsend 21:18.

CBC Mad River Division

● North Union girls: First place. 6. Kennedy Ludwig 20:20, 10. Kailin McElroy 20:45, 13. Lauren Hall 21:15, 40. Savannah Amstultz 23:27, 51. Josie Held 24:40, 52. Allana Smith 24:55.

● North Union boys: Sixth place. 16. Felix Plouck 17:56, 66. Max Leavitt 20:19, 76. Jack Hoover 20:46, 90. Drew Chadwell 21:30, 92. Colton Smith 21:43, 101. Phillip Ardrey 23:35, 104. Wyatt Roby 24:15.

