Best of the Week: Highland wins a dozen league trophies in a row in volleyball

SPARTA — Even with two-time All-Ohioans Larsen Terrill and Kameron Stover sitting out with injuries, the Scots overcame their absences to earn their 12th league championship in a row.

Highland beat Ontario 3-0 and finished tied with Shelby for the conference title with a 12-2 record in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference.

Against the Warriors, Kline had 29 assists, while Regan Maibach had 12 kills, Logan Bradley nine kills and four aces, Addie Mullins six aces, Mia Stanco four aces and Makaylee Merckling 12 digs.

Here are some other highlights from around the Marion area in boys and girls fall sports:

Volleyball

● River Valley took care of Clear Fork 3-1 behind the eight kills, 11 blocks and 10 digs by Myla Kenney. Madelyn Cheney added 21 digs, Sidney Osborne 17 digs, Emma Chiles 14 digs and 11 assists, Haley Wickersham 13 digs and Ava Roseberry six blocks for RV.

● Marion Harding used a 15-10 fifth set to beat Upper Sandusky 3-2.

● Hardin Northern will share the Northwest Central Conference championship with Elgin after beating the Comets 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18 in the regular season finale. Both teams end with one loss in the league. Kadence gear had 17 kills and 15 digs for the Comets, while Delainy Boles added 18 digs, and Kendra Appelfeller had 18 assists and three aces.

● Northmor blanked Elgin 3-0 as Lizzie Erlston ended with eight kills, 13 digs, 18 assists and three blocks. Madi Abrams had eight kills, MaKayla Sutton four aces and Kallie Wright six aces for the Golden Knights. For Elgin, Boles put up nine kills and 13 digs, and Appelfeller handed out 16 assists.

● Cardington topped Mount Gilead 3-1. For the Pirates, Lundyn Blevins led with 11 kills, Celia Hall with eight aces, Taylor Prince with five aces and Alexis Longsdorf with 17 assists. For MG, Olivia Long had seven kills, Kylee Whipple 19 digs and Faith White 13 assists.

● Benjamin Logan defeated North Union 3-1. NU's Kennedy Harrah had 36 assists, Kate Zimmerman 13 kills, Audrey Baldwin 11 kills, Glory Blevins 10 kills, Lexi Wills six blocks and Emma McElroy 15 digs.

● Ridgedale ended the regular season with an 8-13 record overall and a 5-4 NWCC mark. The Rockets lost 3-1 to Riverdale with Camryn Thiel getting 12 points, four aces, 10 digs and 14 assists and Richelle Gleespen getting 23 digs and 34 serve receptions.

Girls Soccer

● River Valley received goals from Marin McGuire, Kiley Facione and Avery Street in a 3-0 win over Grove City Christian. Megan Thompson and Izzy White had assists for the Vikings, while Ellie Rowe had two saves. Sidney Street, Sarina Strother, Harper Rogers and Cora Barnes were all cited by coach Justin Hage for their play on defense and in the midfield. In a 12-0 loss to MOAC champ Clear Fork, Rowe and Havyn Rodgers combined for 11 saves.

● North Union's Kylee Balzer scored the goal in a 2-1 loss to Benjamin Logan.

Girls Tennis

● Marion Harding seniors' Raina Smith and Audrey Feasel downed Hilliard Davidson's Greta Bordjadze and Aila Mahfekey 6-3, 6-1 in a Division I girls tennis district tournament match at Upper Arlington. The Presidents then fell to New Albany's Sophia Bojka and Reava Desai 6-1, 6-2 as they ended one match from earning a state berth. Bojka and Desai went on to finish third in the district and get a trip to the state tournament.

Boys Soccer

● Marion Harding got a hat trick from Brayden Coleman and assists from Jackson Shipley and Harrison Keith in a 3-0 win over Galion.

● Marion Harding also beat Sandusky 5-1 to finish the regular season at 5-11-1, which is the best record for the Presidents since 2019. Keith had two goals and an assist, while Logan Hartman, Cayden Wollett and Preston King all had goals. Shipley added two assists and King one assist.

● River Valley led 3-1 at halftime but settled for a 3-3 tie with Amanda-Clearcreek. Hudson Pollock scored all three goals for the Vikings, while Gideon Owings and Landyn Wheeler both had assists. J.R. Bates saved 11 shots for RV.

Marion Star Best of the Week Performer Polls

Here are the latest Marion Star Best of the Week Performer Polls for girls and boys. The nominees for each poll are below, and readers are encouraged to vote as often as allowed. Voting in the polls will continue through early Sunday morning at MarionStar.com and its app.

In last week's girls poll, Elgin volleyball's Kadence Gear earned 233 of 540 votes (43 percent) to win it after putting up 16 kills, 11 assists, 10 digs and nine blocks in a five-set win over Upper Sandusky. Other nominees were Pleasant volleyball's Madi Pendleton, North Union volleyball's Kennedy Harrah, River Valley soccer's Sarina Strother, Marion Harding tennis players Raina Smith and Audrey Feasel, Ridgedale volleyball's Camryn Thiel, Northmor gofler Katelyn Miley and Highland golfer Ceci Grassbaugh.

In last week's boys poll, Pleasant golfer Dawson Hall earned 152 of 248 votes (61 percent) to win it after shooting a 79 at the Division II district tournament at Turnberry. Other nominees were River Valley soccer's Hudson Pollock, River Valley golfer Chase Smith, Ridgedale cross country's Brogan Weston and Pleasant soccer's Jair Orostieta.

Girls Nominees

● Marion Harding cross country's Lydia Price won the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference race by 44 seconds, turning in a time of 18:40.

● North Union cross country's Kennedy Ludwig was sixth in the Central Buckeye Conference race with a time of 20:20.

● Mount Gilead cross country's Kimberly Staley was runner-up in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference race with a time of 19:26.

● Northmor cross country's Ryann Brinkman was fourth in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference race with a time of 20:14.

● Cardington cross country's Magi Hallabrin was fifth in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference race with a time of 20:18.

● Marion Harding tennis players Raina Smith and Audrey Feasel won a Division I district doubles match at Upper Arlington and finished one match away from a state berth.

● Highland volleyball's Kendal Kline put up 29 assists in a win over Ontario which clinched a 12th straight league championship.

● River Valley volleyball's Myla Kenney had eight kills, 11 blocks and 10 digs in a win over Clear Fork.

Boys Nominees

● Ridgedale's Brogan Weston won the Northwest Central Conference race in a time of 17:25.

● Mount Gilead's Owen Hershner broke 16 minutes and ran in 15:58 for second place at the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference race.

● Northmor's David Blunk was third in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference race in a time of 16:17.

● Pleasant's Elijah McGinniss was third at the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference race in a time of 16:51.

● River Valley soccer goalkeeper J.R. Bates made 11 saves in a 3-3 tie against Amanda-Clearcreek.

● Marion Harding soccer player Brayden Coleman had a hat trick in scoring all three goals in a win over Galion.

