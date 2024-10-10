The American Red Cross continues to work to restock critically needed blood products uncollected due to the ongoing impact of Hurricane Helene’s devastation in the Southeast. Donors outside of affected areas are encouraged to make an appointment to give now and help keep the blood supply stable in the weeks to come.

Since making landfall, the storm and its aftermath have led to the cancellation of more than 100 blood drives, causing thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. For so many people living with urgent medical care needs, blood transfusions are essential, and donations in the Southeast are key to keeping our nationwide network stocked. The Red Cross operates through a national inventory with the ability to move blood wherever and whenever it is needed most.

There are three opportunities yet this month to donate blood in Marion County:

Oct. 19, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Alber Red Cross Center, 1849 Summerset Drive, Marion

Oct. 26, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., LaRue Methodist Church, 166 N. High St., LaRue

Oct. 31, noon - 6 p.m., The Alber Red Cross Center, 1849 Summerset Drive, Marion

The time to give blood or platelets is now. Bring hope to those in need by visiting RedCrossBlood.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As the Red Cross continues to urge people to give blood or platelets now, teams are also on the ground providing vital relief — like food, water, shelter and support — in communities devastated by Hurricane Helene. If you’re able to help those impacted by disasters big and small across the country, please consider making a gift of any amount .

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Oct. 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Red Cross to host local blood drives to aid storm efforts