Friday Night Picks: Breaking down the OHSAA playoff probabilities for Marion-area teams

MARION — Here's the good news. Entering Week 8 of the high school football regular season, none of the Marion-area teams have played themselves out of the postseason.

Here's the bad news: It's getting late pretty early, as New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra was fond of saying.

Consulting JoeEitel.com and Drew Pastaur's Fantastic50.net high school playoff sites, this is what we know for the squads here as the top 16 in each region will head to the postseason in Week 11.

● If Marion Harding can won two of its final three games with Ontario, Pleasant and Galion, it has a 38 percent chance of getting into Division II's Region 7 field.

● River Valley is one win away from guaranteeing a playoff spot in Division IV's Region 14.. If the Vikings can beat two of their last three opponents among Highland, Galion and Clear Fork, they could host their first two playoff games.

● Highland has River Valley, Clear Fork and Ontario remaining. If they lose-out, the Scots have a 6 percent chance of moving on. If they only beat Clear Fork among those three, the playoff berth goes to a 44 percent probability.

● Regardless of what happens in games against Galion, Marion Harding and Shelby, Pleasant should be playing in Week 11 in Division V's Region 20. If the Spartans win twice, they will most likely host a playoff game.

● North Union , also in Division V's Region 20, is on the bubble if it ends with three wins. If the Wildcats can beat Benjamin Logan, Graham and/or Indian Lake, cracking the top 16 to make the playoffs is much more likely.

● Undefeated Northmor is predicted to be a top two seed in Division VI's Region 23. The Golden Knights close out with Mount Gilead, Cardington and Loudonville and Pasteur's site has them winning those three games by a collective margin of 126 points. Not only are they in, but they are going to host the first two rounds.

● Mount Gilead plays Northmor Friday night then Loudonville and Cardington, so it has to win-out to assure a playoff sport, which means pulling off the biggest upset of the season and beat the Knights. If MG just wins the final two games of the year, they're going to need some help to get to Week 11.

● Elgin mostly controls its own destiny, but it needs to win two of its final three among Upper Scioto Valley, Perry and Hardin Northern to do so. Upsetting USV on Friday will certainly help the cause.

● With Cory-Rawson, Waynesfield-Goshen and Perry remaining, Ridgedale could sneak into the playoffs with two more wins. Just one win likely won't be enough to get a playoff bid.

Here are Rob McCurdy's Week 8 picks for Marion-area high school football games on Friday night.

● Marion Harding at Ontario: Tough ask of the Presidents here because it's hard to see the Warriors slipping on the banana peel in Week 8 with the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference showdown at Shelby looming in Week 9. Pick: Ontario.

● Highland at River Valley: Can RV dust itself off after last week's lopsided loss at unbeaten Shelby? If you are into trends, the Vikings have won two straight games after every loss this season. Highland is no slouch. It's a proud program trying to add to its string of four consecutive playoff berths, so it needs this game, too. Pick: River Valley.

● Pleasant at Galion: Can Pleasant dust itself off after last week's lopsided loss against undefeated Ontario? The Spartans haven't lost two games in a row in 2024. Galion is on a three-game losing streak after winning its first four. Look for Sam Mentzer, Brennan Ringer and Co. to tighten up the defense as they like to havoc anyone with the ball. Pick: Pleasant.

● Upper Scioto Valley at Elgin: The Comets gave it a go against Waynesfield-Goshen last week before losing 21-14. USV needed three overtimes to outscore W-G 40-38 back in Week 3. The Rams have allowed just one touchdown over the last three weeks with shutouts in its last two games. Elgin has been shutout twice this year. Pick: USV.

● Cory-Rawson at Ridgedale: The Rockets have been my Kryptonite this season as I kept believing in them. To quote Steve Perry, "Don't stop believing. Hold onto that feeling." I'm feeling Ridgedale breaks loose in this one. I'm believing for one more week. Pick: Ridgedale.

● Benjamin Logan at North Union: The Wildcats nearly upset 5-win Northwestern last week. Up next is winless Ben Logan. North Union will handle its business. Pick: North Union.

● Mount Gilead at Northmor: I like Mount Gilead, but Northmor is one a different plane this season. Pick: Northmor.

● Loudonville at Cardington: The Pirates have some talent, so look for them to show up and show out against a winless squad in Week 8. Pick: Cardington.

● Last week: 9-1. Season: 52-11.

Rob McCurdy is the sports writer at the Marion Star and can be reached at rmccurdy@gannett.com, 419-610-0998, X @McMotorsport and Instagram at rob_mccurdy_star.

Lucas Keller of Marion Harding came up with five sacks in Friday's 14-13 loss to Clear Fork. It was enough for him to win the Marion Star Football Player of Week 7 Poll among voters. He earned 388 of 1,137 votes (34 percent) to win it.

Other nominees were Elgin's Landon Shepard, River Valley's Chase Ebert, Cardington's Wyatt Denney, Pleasant's Drew Neiderhouser, Northmor's Jax Wenger, Ridgedale's Evan Ricketts, Highland's Kolton Stover, Mount Gilead's Carson Barnum and North Union's Nickolas Hajjar.

