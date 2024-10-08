Girls Best of the Week: Marion Harding doubles team headed to D-I district tennis tourney

Competing at the Division I Pickerington girls tennis sectional, Marion Harding's Raina Smith and Audrey Feasel finished third as a doubles team and will play in Tuesday's district tourney at Upper Arlington.

Smith and Feasel were seeded third and won their first two matches 6-1, 6-4 over Bishop Watterson and Marysville. They lost 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinals to top-seeded Gracie Wilson and Kate Poppelman of Pickerington North, but rebounded in the third-place match by beating the other North team of Chloe Wilson and Meagan Thompson 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

The duo will face Hilliard Davidson's Greta Bordjadze and Aila Mahfekey, and they are two victories away from claiming a state berth.

Here are some other highlights from around the Marion area for girls high school fall sports over the last week.

More Tennis

● Also for Harding at the sectional, Abigail Hanke and Keira Camp won a doubles match 6-2, 6-1 over Chillicothe before dropping out. Abbey Hoertz won singles matches, 6-1, 6-3 over Chillicothe's Avery Miller and 0-6, 6-2, 6-4 over Olentangy's Harshii Mallipeddi. No one else won a match for the Presidents.

● River Valley and Pleasant both played at the Division II sectional at the Columbus School for Girls. RV's Elise Osborne won her first two matches by 6-0, 6-0, scores before falling to top seed Amiya Brooks of Bexley 6-0, 6-0. Pleasant's Bailey Leslie beat RV's Phoebe Klenzman 6-4, 6-2 before losing to No. 2 seed Elise Bourgeois of Worthington Christian. RV's Kennedy Rensch and Natalie Polley won their first match 6-0, 6-0 over Eastwood then lost to No. 2 seed Worthington Christian in doubles.

Volleyball

● The Shelby at Pleasant and Ontario at Highland matches Tuesday will decide the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference championship. Pleasant, Shelby and Ontario are tied going into the last match of the regular season with 11-2 records.

● Pleasant started last week with a 3-0 non-league win over Madison as Madi Pendleton had 11 points and 12 digs; Kamryn Cocherl 14 kills, 17 points, 11 digs and six aces; Kam Roberts 14 points and four aces, Siri Veladonda 17 points, six aces; Kenzley Davis seven kills and three blocks; and Brooklin Davis seven kills.

● The Spartans also topped Galion 3-0 with Syd Smith getting 42 assists and 14 points, Cocherl 25 kills and 16 points, Kam Roberts 15 digs and 13 points, Pendleton 15 digs and 11 points and Brooklin Davis nine kills.

● Pleasant wrapped up the week with a 3-0 win over Marion Harding. Cocherl ended with 17 kills, four blocks, 15 points and eight aces, while Pendleton had 20 points and 12 digs, and Smith had 27 assists and 10 points. Both Kenzley and Brooklin Davis added seven kills each.

● Highland topped River Valley 3-0 as Kameron Stover put down 27 kills, Kendal Kline added 32 assists, Reagan Maibach 10 digs and Addie Mullins four blocks. RV's Myla Kenney blocked four hits and Emma Chiles dug up 15 shots.

● In Highland's 3-1 win over Clear Fork, Stover had 20 kills, Maibach 15 kills and 10 digs, Kline 32 assists, MaKaylee Merckling 25 digs, Mullins six blocks and Mia Stanco four aces. In a 3-1 non-league loss to Bishop Hartley by the Scots, Maibach had 15 kills, 10 digs and three aces, while Merkling had 21 digs, Kline 28 assists and 19 digs and Stanco eight kills.

● Galion stopped RV 3-0 as Collette Osborne had six kills and Hailee Osborne 17 digs and 21 serve receptions for the Vikings.

● Ridgedale blanked Mount Gilead 3-0. For the Rockets, Mylee Mullins ended with eight kills, seven digs and 13 serve receptions, while Richelle Gleespen had 13 digs, 16 serve receptions and three aces, and Camryn Thiel scored eight points serving. MG was led by Cassady Irwin's eight kills and four blocks, Faith White's three aces and 13 assists, and Kylee Whipple's 28 serve receptions and nine digs.

● In a 3-2 loss to Waynesfield-Goshen, falling 15-11 in the fifth set, Mullins posted 21 serve receptions, 11 digs and 10 kills for the Rockets. Also for Ridgedale, Thiel finished with 15 points, 15 digs, 13 assists, 18 serve receptions and three aces and Gleespen chipped in with 33 serve receptions, 23 digs, eight points and five aces.

● Northmor also beat Mount Gilead 3-1 behind the 35 assists and seven aces from Lizzie Erlsten, 15 kills from Layla Castle, 11 kills from Madi Abrams, six aces from Makayla Suton, five aces from Jillian Zeger, 17 serve receptions, 13 digs and five aces from Kallie Wright and three blocks from Maddie See. For MG, Whipple had 29 serve receptions and 14 digs, Abby Leonhard three blocks and Olivia Long 12 digs and four aces.

● Elgin used a 15-12 fifth set to get by Upper Sandusky 3-2. Kadence Gear paced the Comets with 16 kills, 11 assists, 10 digs and nine blocks. Delainy Boles backed her with 19 digs and 26 serve receptions, and Kendra Appelfeller had 14 assists.

● Cardington got 10 kills from Lundyn Blevins, six aces and 23 assists from Alexis Longsdorf, four aces each from Jade Blevins and Chloe Nida, four blocks from Rylee Jones and 32 serve receptions from Rylee Donkin in a 3-2 win over Danville.

● North Union lost a tough one to Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division leaders Indian Lake 3-2, dropping a 15-11 decision in the fifth set. Kennedy Harrah had 36 assists and 24 digs for the Wildcats, while Blory Blevins had 19 digs and 11 kills, Kate Zimmerman 14 kills and Audrey Baldwin 15 digs.

● The Wildcats bounced back for a 3-1 win over Shawnee as Harrah reached 1,000 career assists after posting 38 with 21 digs. Blevins added 17 kills and 13 digs, Baldwin 11 kills and 11 digs, Zimmerman seven blocks and Emma McElroy 12 digs and three aces. They lost 3-0 to Centerburg with Harrah getting 26 assists, McElroy 17 digs, Zimmerman 11 kills and four blocks and Blevins 10 kills and 12 digs.

Soccer

● River Valley's Megan Thompson fed Marinn McGuire for a goal to start the match, then McGuire was fouled which led to Sarina Strother's goal off a free kick and a 2-2 tie with Whetstone. Ellie Rowe saved nine shots as Cora Barnes and Avery Street were cited for their contributions at midfield.

● River Valley beat Clyde 2-0. Izzy White recorded her first career goal off a Barnes assist, then Strother booted in another free kick from 25 yards as Street earned the assist. Rowe saved three shots, including a penalty kick.

● North Union's Kale Keigley scored a goal from a Zoni Robinson assists in a 1-1 tie with London. Kailyn Colegrove worked in goal for the Wildcats. Robinson scored off a Leah Matlack assist in a 6-1 loss to Tecumseh. North Union then shut out Madison Plains 7-0 with Kinley Balzer, Matlack and Keigley all scoring twice and Lauren Hall scoring once.

● Highland topped Whetstone 5-0, but lost 2-1 to Crestview.

Cross Country

● The 22nd Marion Harding Cross Country Invitational was a close one on Saturday as 19 points separated first place from sixth. Shelby won the 23-school race with 159 points, followed by 166 from Findlay, 169 from Mount Gilead, 174 from Fredericktown and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and 178 from Northmor. Also from the area, River Valley was 12th, Harding 15th, Pleasant 16th, Cardington 17th and Highland 21st.

● Out of 188 runners in Marion, Mansfield Christian's Megan Them and Riley Patrick went 1-2 in times of 18:59 and 19:03. Harding's Lydia Price was fifth in 19:17, while Mount Gilead's Kimberly Staley was seventh in 19:48.

● Northmor's Ryann Brinkman just missed the top 10 with an 11th in 20:28. Others from the area in the top 50 were Cardington's Magi Hallabrin (14th, 20:45), MG's Gwen Hershner (15th, 20:46), River Valley's Erica Mason (17th, 20:51), Pleasant's Sarah Jordan (19th, 20:59), Gilead Christian's Seraiah Campbell (21st, 21:01), Northmor's Natalie Hunter (26th, 21:10), Harding's Leah Price (31st, 21:17), RV's Madison Lust (36th, 21:37), MG's Adriana Hershner (40th, 21:47), Northmor's Kate Lehman (44th, 21:59) and Pleasant's Nicole Robinson (46th, 22:03).

● Placing between 51st and 100th at Harding were Northmor's Veronica Kanagy (51st, 22:14), MG's Haley Pfeifer (53rd, 22:17), Northmor's Natalie Newman (57th, 22:25), Northmor's Hannah Ambroise (59th, 22:29), Harding's Laina Camp (62nd, 22:39), MG's Danielle Pohlkotte (63rd, 22:41). Northmor's Macie Witherall (67th, 22:53), Pleasant's Lydia Baumgartner (69th, 22:53), Cardington's Sydney Meade (70th, 22:54), Northmor's Maddie May (79th, 23:02), Highland's Braylin Romshak (85th, 23:05), Cardington's Chessa Redman (86th, 23:07), RV's Finley Blevins (88th, 23:12), Highland's Brielle Gilmore (90th, 23:16) and Northmor's Haylee Walker (96th, 23:25).

● North Union took third at the Mechanicsburg Invitational. Kennedy Ludwig paced the Wildcats with a fourth in 20:35, while Lauren Hall was eighth in 21:23, Kailin McElroy ninth in 21:27, Savannah Amtutz 17th in 23:10, Allana Smith 40th in 26:18 and Josie Held 41st in 26:29.

