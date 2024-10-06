Auditions will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, for the holiday production of "Christmas at the Palace: Christmas Wishes!" at the Marion Palace Theatre.

Performers of all ages are encouraged to audition, with times scheduled for ages 5-10 from 1-2: p.m. and ages 11 and older 2-4 p.m.

Vocalists, dancers, musicians and other performers are welcome, and both individuals and groups are invited to showcase their talents. An accompanist will be provided, and CDs are permitted. Those interested in chorus roles will be auditioned in groups.

Participants should enter through the front theatre doors.

Written and directed by Clare Cooke, "Christmas Wishes!" will be performed Dec. 6-8 at the Palace Theatre.

For more information contact the Palace Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit marionpalace.org . Box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays except Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Performers wanted for 'Christmas at the Palace'