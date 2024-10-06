Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Marion Star

    Marion church hosting Saturday event focused on mental health

    By Marion Star,

    2 days ago

    The Shepherd’s Fellowship in Marion will host mental health advocate and motivational speaker Jesslyn McCutcheon for a night of music and exploration into how the church can better partner in the community to support mental health needs.

    MCutcheon will speak at The Shepherd’s Fellowship, 1647 Marion Marysville Road, at 7 p.m. Saturday. She will also be part of the Oct. 13 gathering at 10:30. Saturday's event is free, but there will be a love gift offering for McCutcheon's Fighting Goliath ministries. Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register at tsflife.com .

    McCutcheon, diagnosed with bipolar disorder 1, is founder and president of Fighting Goliath for Mental Illness in North Carolina. She and the Rev. Tom Hypes from The Shepherd’s Fellowship connected in 2020 when he was doing a sermon series called “You can have Jesus and a therapist, too” and have continued looking for an opportunity to have her come to Marion.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCYo7_0vwF4eOK00

    “We share Jesslyn’s heart for the churches to step up when it comes to mental health understanding in our communities,” Hypes said. “While our church family has embraced mental health conversations as part of growing in caring for one another uniqueness, her work and insight are so valuable to our community.”

    “Our churches are meant to provide hope for our souls.” McCutcheon said. “If you are afraid of being misunderstood or unsupportive by your church, you will go silent. I know this because I did. We need to create a safe atmosphere for those who struggle to not be fearful of speaking up.”

    She points out mental illness affects nearly 60 million Americans each year and that churches are often the first point of contact when people are in a crisis situation.

    This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion church hosting Saturday event focused on mental health

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Ohio State Football Coach Claims Democrats 'Hate' America
    The Spun1 day ago
    Ohio State coach political views spark outrage: ‘He should be fired’
    Next Impulse Sports19 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    The Largest Outdoor Mural In America Is In Ohio, And It’s Absolutely Bucket List-Worthy
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post13 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile18 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy