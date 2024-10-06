The Shepherd’s Fellowship in Marion will host mental health advocate and motivational speaker Jesslyn McCutcheon for a night of music and exploration into how the church can better partner in the community to support mental health needs.

MCutcheon will speak at The Shepherd’s Fellowship, 1647 Marion Marysville Road, at 7 p.m. Saturday. She will also be part of the Oct. 13 gathering at 10:30. Saturday's event is free, but there will be a love gift offering for McCutcheon's Fighting Goliath ministries. Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register at tsflife.com .

McCutcheon, diagnosed with bipolar disorder 1, is founder and president of Fighting Goliath for Mental Illness in North Carolina. She and the Rev. Tom Hypes from The Shepherd’s Fellowship connected in 2020 when he was doing a sermon series called “You can have Jesus and a therapist, too” and have continued looking for an opportunity to have her come to Marion.

“We share Jesslyn’s heart for the churches to step up when it comes to mental health understanding in our communities,” Hypes said. “While our church family has embraced mental health conversations as part of growing in caring for one another uniqueness, her work and insight are so valuable to our community.”

“Our churches are meant to provide hope for our souls.” McCutcheon said. “If you are afraid of being misunderstood or unsupportive by your church, you will go silent. I know this because I did. We need to create a safe atmosphere for those who struggle to not be fearful of speaking up.”

She points out mental illness affects nearly 60 million Americans each year and that churches are often the first point of contact when people are in a crisis situation.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion church hosting Saturday event focused on mental health