Week 7 Lookahead: First-place showdown highlights KMAC; RV, Pleasant in MOAC eliminations

IBERIA — The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference football championship won't be won on Friday night. However, it could potentially be lost in Week 7 when Northmor goes to East Knox.

Both the Golden Knights and East Knox are 3-0 in the KMAC standings and the only undefeated squads left in league play.

"We’ve done a really good job of week-by-week focusing on one opponent at a time. It sounds cliché, but that’s what we’ve done," Northmor coach Scott Armrose said. "We’ve been really focused each week, and we want to play our best football each week and keep improving. To this point, we’ve done that."

That's because Northmor had to take that approach. That's what the schedule dictated.

After cruising through the nonleague portion of the schedule, the Knights faced KMAC contender Centerburg to start league play, then followed up with defending champ Danville and an improving Fredericktown squad. Up next is one of the preseason picks to win the league, East Knox.

It's almost like a playoff stretch in the middle of the regular season.

"Our kids are pretty focused," Armrose said. "I know we’re excited. It seems like we’ve played a quality opponent the last three weeks in a row. Playing back-to-back at Fredericktown and now at East Knox is never easy. Those are two tough places to play, but they’ll be ready and fired up and excited."

While Northmor has gone unbeaten facing the top half of the league, the Bulldogs (4-2, 3-0) have gotten to their spot by playing the back half of the league, shutting out Loudonville and Mount Gilead and pulling away early from Cardington.

Still, East Knox is a dangerous team that is coming off a seven-win season.

"They’re not a real big football team, but they are fast," Armrose said of the Bulldogs. "They are quick up front on both the offensive and defensive lines, so that’s a different challenge for us. We haven’t seen that kind of athleticism on the offensive or defensive line. We’ve seen some big guys and some strong guys — and I’m not saying these guys aren’t strong — but they have a lot of good team speed, so that’s going to pose us a challenge."

East Knox is the league's most balanced outfit, averaging 179 yards rushing and 157 yards passing. They've also been stingy on defense, giving up just 112 running yards per game and 93 passing yards.

EK's Jaxon Lester ranks only behind Northmor's A.J. Bower in passing, throwing for 833 yards, while Blake Elliott is now the KMAC leader in rushing with 930 yards. Elliott is also second in the league in tackles with 85.

Northmor (6-0, 3-0) is No. 1 in the conference in total yards with 2,020 and points with 39.7 per game. It's also first in defense, allowing just 189 yards and 9.8 points per game.

"Our challenge to the offensive line is we want to run the ball," Armrose said. "Against Danville, we didn’t effectively get the running game going the way we wanted to other than breaking a couple of big runs. That was the challenge going in (at Fredericktown), and our guys did a really good job. It was tough running still, and it was tough footing, but we really took care of things up front, and it was nice to see."

Other top games to watch

● River Valley at Shelby: This is a potential Mid Ohio Athletic Conference elimination game for River Valley (4-2, 2-1) as a loss drops it two behind with just three games left in the regular season. A River Valley win sets up all sorts of possibilities.

This one pits the top two passing offenses against one another. RV has thrown for 1,488 yards and 14 touchdowns and Shelby for 1,481 and 12 TDs. The difference is in rushing. The Vikings rank last with just 396 yards, while Shelby is second behind Ontario with 1,263.

RV is first in turnover margin at plus-6, but the Whippets (6-0, 3-0) are right behind at plus-4. The defenses are equally adept at stopping opponents from scoring as Shelby gives up 8.7 points per conference game, while RV allows nine points per game.

● Ontario at Pleasant: This is the other elimination game, only sub Pleasant (4-2, 2-1) for RV and Ontario (6-0, 3-0) for Shelby.

Ontario averages 34.5 points per game and gives up just 12.8. The Spartans put up 25.8 points per game and allow 15.7. The Warriors have the top running attack in the MOAC with 1,857 yards and 20 touchdowns so far this season, while Pleasant is the most balanced with 901 yards on the ground and 944 through the air.

The rub in this game will be Ontario's attack against the league's No. 1 rushing defense as team's have run for just 207 yards and five TDs against Pleasant. The 915 total yards allowed by the Pleasant defense is best in the league, but Ontario is No. 2 at 190 yards per game. The Spartans have turned it over only five times through six games, and the Warriors have 10 turnovers.

The rest of Week 7's schedule

● Clear Fork at Marion Harding

● Galion at Highland

● Waynesfield-Goshen at Elgin

● Ridgedale at North Baltimore

● Northwestern at North Union

● Danville at Cardington

● Centerburg at Mount Gilead

Stars of Week 6

● River Valley's Hudson Pollock averaged 50 yards per punt, sent every kickoff into the end zone for touchbacks, made a 26-yard field and added an extra point in a win over Marion Harding.

● Marion Harding's Ray J Scott-Harbolt ran for 92 yards and threw for 45 as he filled in at quarterback for the undermanned Presidents in a loss at River Valley.

● Cardington's Wyatt Denney rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown, plus added 13 tackles and four tackles for loss in a loss to Centerburg.

● Northmor's Carson Campbell scored two touchdowns and ended with 135 rushing yards in a win over Fredericktown.

● North Union's Nick Vanhoose scored the game's only touchdown from 26 yards, plus ended with 193 rushing yards in a win over Shawnee.

● Honorable mention: Cardington's Christopher Kinsey, Cardington's Kalin Briggs, Northmor's Cowin Becker, North Union's Miles Marlette, North Union's Tyler Krebehenne, Pleasant's Chase Van Oosten, Pleasant's Brennan Ringer, Pleasant's Sam Mentzer, Marion Harding's Jackson Shipley, Marion Harding's Justin Long, Marion Harding's Lucas Keller.

