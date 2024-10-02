Week 7 Football: River Valley kicker Hudson Pollock putting 'special' into special teams

CALEDONIA — River Valley's passing offense tops the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference, and the defense has pitched two straight shutouts.

Yet maybe better than both of those phases of football is RV's kicking game.

"The kid’s got a heck of a leg," senior quarterback Chase Ebert said with a smile when asked about the guy who is key to special teams play for the Vikings.

Putting 'special' into special teams

River Valley senior Hudson Pollock is the team's not-so-secret weapon anymore.

Pollock put on a clinic Friday night against Marion Harding on a boggy field while playing in the ongoing rain and swirling winds of Hurricane Helene. He sent every kickoff into the end zone for touchbacks. He made a 26-yard field goal to put the game away, plus made good on his only extra-point attempt earlier in the game. He also booted a couple of 50-yard punts in the slop.

"He’s been a weapon for us all year," River Valley head coach Matt Waddle said. "We flipped field position probably four or five times with the punt. He pretty much pulls the game winner to put us up two scores. I have a lot of confidence in him."

Adverse conditions or not, Pollock loves those big moments where he can help the Vikings to a victory.

"It’s something I try to strive to do well. I try to do the best that I can, and hopefully it goes well for me," he said.

The making of a kicker

Pollock's first love and true passion is soccer. He became the program's all-time assists leader a couple weeks ago, and at the start of this week, he has the Vikings in position to win a first-ever MOAC championship on the pitch at 11-2 overall and 4-0 with two weeks to go in the regular season.

Throughout his high school career, he's also moonlighted as a kicker on the football team. Last year he made one 32-yard field goal and 33 extra points, but this year he's taken it to a different place.

"This summer I’m out on this field by myself every day," Pollock said. "It’s a lot of work that nobody sees. It’s just a lot of work that I put in on my own because I really don’t have a coach for myself. It’s myself working for me."

That work is showing through the first six weeks of the season. As a kicker, he's made 20 extra points and two field goals, with a long of 31 yards. Unless it's a designed squib kick or pooch kick, he's putting the ball in the end zone and making teams go 80 yards on drives. He's also taken over the punting duties from Ebert, and after 21 punts, he's averaging 42.5 yards per punt.

"I thought our kicking game did a great job with Hudson’s punts," Waddle said.

"He came out tonight and puts almost every kickoff into the end zone," Chase added.

The passing game gets the headlines. The defense is morphing into one of the best in the MOAC. However, the kicking game won't be underrated anymore with Pollock handling the duties.

"It’s definitely a big weapon for us, and we hope to keep utilizing him," Waddle said.

