    • The Marion Star

    Crews clear brush, remove trash from properties on Leader and Silver streets in Marion

    By Marion Star,

    2 days ago

    Crews with Marion’s Sanitation Department, along with a few community volunteers, focused on two westside neighborhood homes for a cleanup project last week.

    Homes on Leader and Silver streets had trash and debris removed from properties, as well as overgrowth of vegetation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPJzW_0vrG5Q1J00

    Crews worked for about six hours each day Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 25 and 26.

    Some of the debris qualified for the recycling bin.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNBaJ_0vrG5Q1J00

    “This cleanup project was all part of his Love Your City initiative approved by city council," said Mayor Bill Collins stated.

    There are plans for more cleanup projects such as this around the city.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UbPg_0vrG5Q1J00

    “Our mission is to do what we can do to make Marion an attractive place to work and live," Collins said.

    Individuals in need of trash and debris pick-up should call the City Sanitation Department at 740-382-1479.

    This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Crews clear brush, remove trash from properties on Leader and Silver streets in Marion

    Comments / 1
    dorycheeto
    2d ago
    Well sounds like something is finally being done to our city! Thank you for everyone that’s working hard for this 😁🙂
