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Five major U.S. marijuana companies are carrying a combined $2 billion in uncertain tax liabilities, according to an analysis by The Marijuana Herald of recent federal securities filings, highlighting the financial uncertainty that remains more than six months after the federal government rescheduled medical marijuana.

The quarterly filings, released over the past three weeks by Trulieve Cannabis Corp., Curaleaf Holdings, Verano Holdings, Ascend Wellness Holdings and Vireo Growth, also reveal that marijuana companies have reached differing conclusions about when they can begin recognizing the tax benefits of federal rescheduling.

Trulieve is recognizing relief for the entirety of 2026, while Curaleaf is recognizing relief beginning April 28 and Vireo beginning April 23. The differences come despite the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) indicating in April that forthcoming guidance would generally allow qualifying medical marijuana businesses to benefit from rescheduling for the entire tax year.

Section 280E of the federal tax code prohibits businesses trafficking in Schedule I or II controlled substances from claiming most federal tax deductions and credits. The provision has historically prevented marijuana businesses from deducting ordinary operating expenses such as rent, advertising and employee salaries, resulting in substantially higher effective tax rates than those faced by businesses in other industries.

In April, the Department of Justice issued a final order moving marijuana covered by state medical marijuana licenses, as well as FDA-approved marijuana products, to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. The order took effect April 28, removing qualifying medical marijuana activities from the restrictions of Section 280E. Recreational marijuana remains in Schedule I, pending the outcome of a separate federal rescheduling proceeding.

On April 23, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS announced that forthcoming guidance was expected to include a transition rule allowing qualifying businesses to benefit from rescheduling for their entire taxable year that includes the order’s effective date. For businesses operating on a calendar-year basis, that would mean relief dating back to January 1, 2026.

However, formal guidance remains pending, leaving companies to determine how much relief they can recognize under existing accounting standards.

Trulieve: $625.4 million

Trulieve reported $625.4 million in net uncertain tax liabilities as of September 30 in its November 5 quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Of that amount, $610 million relates to the company’s legal position challenging the application of Section 280E to its operations.

The total includes $104.8 million in accrued interest, including $100.9 million associated with its Section 280E position. The company has accumulated these liabilities while taking the position that it is entitled to deduct ordinary and necessary business expenses on its tax returns.

Trulieve says recent federal regulatory developments provide sufficient support under accounting standards to recognize tax benefits for its state-licensed medical marijuana operations for the entirety of 2026. However, it has not reduced its uncertain tax liabilities related to its Section 280E position for earlier years.

The company is also challenging proposed IRS assessments against certain subsidiaries, including approximately $38.1 million in proposed penalties that are not included in its reported uncertain tax liabilities. Trulieve has filed protests with the IRS Independent Office of Appeals and says it intends to vigorously contest the penalties.

Curaleaf: $476.1 million

Curaleaf reported $476.1 million in uncertain tax liabilities, including accrued interest and penalties, in its latest quarterly SEC filing. That represents a decrease of $55.4 million from the end of 2025.

Unlike Trulieve, Curaleaf has concluded that the IRS’s April announcement does not provide sufficient support to recognize medical marijuana tax relief for the entirety of 2026.

Management considered the announcement but concluded that it “does not constitute authoritative guidance” and therefore does not provide sufficient technical support under accounting standards to recognize tax benefits attributable to periods before the rescheduling order took effect.

As a result, Curaleaf is recognizing Section 280E relief for qualifying medical marijuana activities beginning April 28 but continues to record uncertain tax positions for medical marijuana activities occurring earlier in the year, recreational marijuana activities and prior taxable years.

Curaleaf also disclosed that the IRS is currently examining certain tax returns covering 2020 through 2024. The company warns that additional taxes, interest and penalties could substantially exceed its existing reserves if its position on Section 280E is not upheld.

Verano: $410.9 million

Verano Holdings reported $410.9 million in uncertain tax positions as of September 30, up from $378.3 million at the end of 2025, according to its October 29 quarterly filing.

The company attributes the liabilities to tax positions based on legal interpretations challenging its obligations under Section 280E. Verano acknowledges the IRS’s announcement regarding anticipated full-year relief but notes that formal guidance has yet to be issued.

The company says it continues to evaluate the ultimate impact of federal rescheduling, including how its previously accumulated uncertain tax positions will be resolved.

Verano also reported paying $18 million in federal and state income taxes, net of refunds, during the first nine months of 2026, including $8.1 million in federal income taxes.

Ascend Wellness: $231.4 million

Ascend Wellness Holdings reported $231.4 million in unrecognized tax benefits as of September 30, up from $203.9 million at the end of 2025, according to a November 12 SEC filing. The company separately reported $53.6 million in accrued interest and penalties related to its uncertain tax positions.

Ascend says it is evaluating the impact of federal rescheduling on its existing Section 280E liabilities but has not adjusted its prior-year tax positions due to the limited federal implementation guidance issued to date.

The company has already recognized tax benefits related to the deductibility of certain expenses associated with medical marijuana activities in 2026. It also released $14.8 million from its reserve for uncertain tax positions during the first nine months of the year following settlements with taxing authorities.

Ascend disclosed that certain amended tax returns claiming previously unrecognized tax benefits are under examination, with the timing and outcome of those examinations remaining uncertain.

Vireo Growth: $215.8 million

Vireo Growth reported $215.8 million in uncertain tax liabilities as of September 30, according to its November 12 quarterly filing, up from $120 million at the end of 2025.

Vireo has adopted a third approach to recognizing the tax benefits of rescheduling, concluding that selling, general and administrative expenses attributable to its medical marijuana activities are deductible beginning April 23, the date the Justice Department issued its final order, rather than April 28, when it took effect.

The company disclosed that it accumulated approximately $55 million in uncertain tax liabilities related to medical marijuana activities between August 29, 2023, when the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommended that marijuana be moved to Schedule III, and April 22, 2026.

Whether Vireo will receive relief for those liabilities depends on future legislation or guidance from the Treasury Department and IRS. The company says its estimate of potential retroactive relief, as well as its decision regarding when to begin recognizing tax benefits, involves significant judgment in the absence of formal guidance.

Combined, the five companies’ reported uncertain tax balances total approximately $1.96 billion, although the figures are not calculated identically. Some companies include accrued interest and penalties in their reported balances, while Ascend separately discloses those amounts. The balances represent disputed or uncertain tax positions rather than final determinations of taxes owed, and the amounts ultimately paid could differ substantially.

In addition to determining how tax relief will apply to the current year, the federal government has yet to resolve whether marijuana businesses will receive relief for earlier taxable years. The Justice Department’s April rescheduling order encouraged the Treasury Department to consider providing retroactive Section 280E relief to state-licensed medical marijuana businesses, but such relief has not been granted.

The Treasury Department and IRS are also expected to clarify how businesses operating in both the medical and recreational marijuana markets should allocate expenses between activities exempt from Section 280E and those that remain subject to the provision.

A separate federal proceeding to move marijuana more broadly to Schedule III could eliminate Section 280E restrictions for recreational marijuana businesses as well. The evidentiary hearing in that proceeding concluded in July, with supplemental briefing completed earlier this month. A recommended decision from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s administrative law judge remains pending.

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