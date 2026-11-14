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Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court for a second extension to respond to a case challenging marijuana business licensing residency requirements, drawing opposition from the challengers, who argue the delay could push oral arguments into fall 2027.

In a November 13 filing, the Washington Attorney General’s Office requested an additional 46 days to file its brief opposing Supreme Court review in Peridot Tree WA, Inc. v. Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. The request would move the state’s deadline from December 4 to January 19, 2027.

The Supreme Court previously granted Washington a 50-day extension, moving its original October 15 deadline to December 4. If the new request is granted, Washington will have received a combined 96 additional days to respond to the petition.

Washington Deputy Solicitor General Tera Heintz cited a heavy workload facing the state’s small team of attorneys responsible for Supreme Court litigation, including several other pending cases requiring briefs and preparations for oral arguments. Heintz argued that even with the extension, the justices would have ample time to consider whether to grant review before the current term ends in June.

However, attorneys representing Peridot Tree filed an opposition Friday, arguing that Washington misunderstands their concerns. Rather than being concerned about when the justices will decide whether to take up the case, the challengers are concerned about whether oral arguments could be held before the court’s summer recess if review is granted.

The challengers argue that granting the extension would leave virtually no chance of the case being heard during the current term, likely delaying oral arguments until fall 2027. They also note that the underlying constitutional question is being litigated in numerous courts and that a Supreme Court ruling could reduce litigation costs and resolve uncertainty surrounding marijuana licensing laws nationwide.

The case centers on whether state and local marijuana licensing systems are subject to the Constitution’s dormant Commerce Clause, which generally prohibits states from discriminating against interstate commerce.

Washington requires prospective marijuana dispensary owners to have lived in the state for at least six months before applying for a license. Peridot Tree WA is majority-owned by Kenneth Gay, a Michigan resident, and its application was rejected based on Gay’s residency.

A related challenge involves Sacramento, California, where Gay and another Peridot Tree entity were denied access to marijuana dispensary licenses reserved for current or former city residents. The two cases were consolidated on appeal.

In January, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld the Washington and Sacramento restrictions, concluding that the dormant Commerce Clause does not need to be extended to facilitate commerce prohibited under federal law.

The ruling conflicts with decisions from the First and Second Circuits, which have found that dormant Commerce Clause protections apply to marijuana licensing programs despite federal prohibition.

Peridot Tree petitioned the Supreme Court on September 10, asking the justices to resolve the conflicting rulings and determine whether state and municipal marijuana licensing programs are subject to the Constitution’s nondiscrimination principle.

The Supreme Court has not yet decided whether to hear the case or grant Washington’s second extension request. The City of Sacramento does not oppose the requested extension.

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