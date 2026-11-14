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Wisconsin’s incoming Senate minority leader, Senator Julian Bradley (R-New Berlin), has left the door open to marijuana legalization, saying he’s willing to discuss legislation once Democrats put forward a proposal.

Bradley’s comments come as Wisconsin Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office for the first time in 16 years, with party leaders identifying marijuana legalization as a priority for 2027.

“We’ve got to talk. We’ve got to see the bill. Hypotheticals I can’t speak on today,” Bradley said at a news conference this week, according to a report published Friday by Wausau Pilot & Review. Bradley added that discussions would take place once lawmakers have an opportunity to review the language of the legislation.

Although Bradley stopped short of expressing support for legalization, his willingness to discuss the issue is notable given that Republicans have blocked Democratic-led marijuana legalization proposals for more than a decade. Bradley himself previously expressed opposition to legalizing recreational marijuana during a 2020 candidate interview, according to NORML.

Democrats will enter the 2027 legislative session with an 18-15 majority in the Senate and a 53-46 majority in the Assembly, giving them the ability to pass legalization without Republican support if their caucuses remain united.

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) has made clear that she wants to legalize marijuana in the coming year, saying in an interview with WMTV that Wisconsin is losing substantial revenue to surrounding states where marijuana is legal.

Hesselbein said lawmakers are also examining potential relief for those incarcerated for marijuana offenses. Incoming Assembly Speaker Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) has said legalization is a priority for her caucus, although Democratic leaders have not yet decided whether to advance the proposal as standalone legislation or include it in the state budget.

Governor-elect David Crowley (D), who previously sponsored legislation to legalize marijuana while serving in the Assembly, has suggested that tax revenue from legal marijuana sales could help offset federal Medicaid funding cuts.

Wisconsin remains one of the few states without a comprehensive medical marijuana program, despite strong public support for reform. A Marquette Law School poll released in June 2025 found that 67% of Wisconsin voters support legalizing marijuana, including 88% of Democrats and 79% of independents. Republicans were more divided, with 56% opposing legalization.

Three of Wisconsin’s four neighboring states, Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota, have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

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