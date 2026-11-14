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Maryland marijuana regulators issued guidance Friday clarifying that licensed dispensaries will be allowed to continue selling hemp-derived products that no longer meet the federal definition of hemp, provided the products comply with the state’s marijuana regulations.

The bulletin, issued by the Maryland Cannabis Administration (MCA), addresses changes to federal hemp law set to largely take effect December 11, including a new limit of 0.4 milligrams of THC per container for finished hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

Beginning December 11, dispensaries that sell hemp-derived products in their public waiting areas should restrict those sales to products that meet the revised federal definition of hemp. However, products that fall outside the new definition may continue to be sold in the restricted service areas of dispensaries, as long as they meet Maryland’s marijuana manufacturing, testing, packaging and labeling requirements.

The guidance provides a pathway for certain hemp-derived products that will lose their federally legal hemp status to remain available to Maryland’s medical marijuana patients and recreational consumers through the state’s regulated marijuana market.

The MCA is advising dispensary operators to work with licensed processors to ensure products that no longer qualify as hemp under federal law meet all applicable state requirements before being made available for sale. Dispensaries planning to return affected products to their suppliers are advised to make arrangements to do so before December 11.

The federal changes stem from a spending bill signed into law by President Trump in November 2025 that significantly narrows the definition of hemp established under the 2018 Farm Bill.

Under the revised definition, hemp must contain no more than 0.3% total THC on a dry weight basis, including tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), rather than just delta-9 THC. Finished hemp-derived cannabinoid products will be subject to a limit of 0.4 milligrams per container of total THC and certain other cannabinoids with similar effects.

The law also excludes products containing cannabinoids that cannot be naturally produced by the marijuana plant, as well as naturally occurring cannabinoids that have been synthesized or manufactured outside the plant.

Although the changes were originally scheduled to take effect November 12, 2026, Congress passed legislation in September delaying most of the new restrictions until December 11. The exclusion of cannabinoids that cannot be naturally produced by the marijuana plant took effect November 12 as originally scheduled.

The new federal restrictions are expected to eliminate federal hemp status for a wide range of products currently sold nationwide, including intoxicating hemp beverages, gummies and many full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) products.

The post Maryland Issues Guidance Allowing Dispensaries to Continue Selling Hemp-Derived Products That Don’t Meet New Federal Definition appeared first on The Marijuana Herald.