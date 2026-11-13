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Marijuana possession limits vary considerably across the 24 states that have legalized the plant for recreational use, with some allowing adults to carry several times as much marijuana as others. The differences become even more pronounced when comparing concentrates, edibles, beverages and other infused products.

New Jersey has the nation’s highest noncriminal possession threshold for dried marijuana flower at six ounces, although the state maintains a separate one-ounce allowance for regulated cannabis. Missouri and New York have the highest general legal possession limits at three ounces each. Oregon, meanwhile, has some of the nation’s most generous limits for concentrates and infused products, while Nevada allows adults to possess marijuana products containing up to 7,087 milligrams of THC.

Several states have expanded their possession limits in 2026, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Vermont and Virginia, making the legal landscape notably different from just a year ago.

Below is a comprehensive look at all 24 states with legal recreational marijuana as of November 2026, comparing how much adults 21 and older are allowed to possess across three categories: dried marijuana flower, marijuana concentrates and marijuana-infused products.

The rankings focus on general possession limits outside the home, rather than limits for marijuana stored at a private residence or harvested from legally cultivated plants. Purchase limits, which are sometimes substantially lower than possession limits, are also distinguished where applicable.

The maximum amounts listed generally assume a person is possessing only that category of marijuana, unless state law establishes separate, cumulative allowances. States that use different measurements or distinguish between legal possession allowances and noncriminal possession thresholds are noted accordingly.

Marijuana Flower: All 24 States Ranked by Possession Limit

New Jersey has the nation’s highest noncriminal possession threshold for dried marijuana flower at six ounces, followed by Missouri and New York, which allow adults to legally possess three ounces each. Illinois is also among the states with the most generous limits following a 2026 law that doubled the amount residents can legally possess.

Rank State Possession limit or threshold 1 New Jersey 6 ounces (noncriminal threshold; 1 ounce of regulated cannabis) 2 Missouri 3 ounces 2 New York 3 ounces 4 Maine 2.5 ounces 4 Michigan 2.5 ounces 4 Nevada 2.5 ounces 4 Ohio 2.5 ounces 8 Illinois 60 grams (2.12 ounces) for residents 9 Colorado 2 ounces 9 Massachusetts 2 ounces 9 Minnesota 2 ounces 9 New Mexico 2 ounces 9 Oregon 2 ounces 9 Vermont 2 ounces 9 Virginia 2 ounces 16 Connecticut 1.5 ounces 16 Maryland 1.5 ounces 18 California 28.5 grams (1.005 ounces) 19 Alaska 1 ounce 19 Arizona 1 ounce 19 Delaware 1 ounce 19 Montana 1 ounce 19 Rhode Island 1 ounce 19 Washington 1 ounce

New Jersey Has the Nation’s Highest Noncriminal Possession Threshold

New Jersey stands alone in establishing a six-ounce noncriminal possession threshold for marijuana, equivalent to approximately 170 grams. However, the state’s marijuana laws distinguish between regulated cannabis and marijuana covered by its decriminalization provisions.

According to guidance from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, adults may possess up to one ounce of regulated cannabis or five grams of cannabis resin. Possession of more than one ounce but no more than six ounces of marijuana is not a criminal offense, although marijuana exceeding the regulated possession allowance may be subject to seizure.

Licensed dispensaries are generally limited to selling one ounce of marijuana or its equivalent in a single transaction.

New Jersey also remains one of the few legal marijuana states that prohibit recreational home cultivation. Adults must obtain their marijuana through the state’s licensed market or other lawful means.

Missouri and New York Have the Highest General Legal Possession Limits

Missouri and New York allow adults to possess up to three ounces of dried marijuana flower, equivalent to approximately 85 grams. These are the nation’s highest general legal possession allowances for marijuana flower outside the home.

Missouri treats flower, concentrates and infused products as equivalent forms of marijuana for purposes of its possession limit, while New York separately establishes a 24-gram allowance for concentrated marijuana.

This means an adult in New York can possess three ounces of flower alongside 24 grams of concentrated marijuana, whereas Missouri residents must account for the combined amount of marijuana products they possess using the state’s equivalency formula.

Four States Allow 2.5 Ounces

Maine, Michigan, Nevada and Ohio allow adults to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana flower, equivalent to approximately 71 grams.

Nevada previously limited adults to one ounce but increased the limit to 2.5 ounces in January 2024. Ohio retained its 2.5-ounce possession limit under Senate Bill 56, which took effect in March 2026 and made numerous changes to the state’s marijuana laws.

Michigan and Maine also provide additional protections for marijuana harvested from legally cultivated plants and stored at the location where it was grown.

Illinois, Massachusetts, Vermont and Virginia Expanded Their Limits in 2026

Illinois enacted a law in June 2026 doubling the state’s recreational possession limits. Under the updated law, Illinois residents can possess 60 grams of flower, up from 30 grams. Nonresidents can possess 30 grams, up from 15 grams.

Massachusetts increased its public possession limit from one ounce to two ounces in April 2026 as part of a broader overhaul of the state’s marijuana laws. Vermont followed with a similar increase in July, doubling its flower limit from one ounce to two ounces.

Virginia also increased its public possession limit from one ounce to two ounces in 2026, although the state has yet to launch recreational marijuana sales.

These changes mean that 14 of the 24 recreational marijuana states now have general legal possession allowances of at least two ounces of dried flower for adult residents, with New Jersey additionally establishing a six-ounce noncriminal possession threshold.

Some States Allow Substantially More Marijuana at Home

Public possession limits tell only part of the story. Several states allow adults to keep considerably more marijuana at their residences.

New York allows adults to possess up to five pounds of marijuana at home under its home cultivation provisions, while Minnesota allows up to two pounds of flower at a private residence.

Michigan, Massachusetts and Rhode Island allow up to 10 ounces at home, while Oregon allows eight ounces. Connecticut allows up to five ounces in a locked container at a residence or in specified locked areas of a vehicle.

New Mexico allows adults to keep amounts exceeding the state’s public possession limits at their residences, provided the marijuana is stored out of public view.

Marijuana Concentrate Possession Limits by State

State laws governing marijuana concentrates are often more complicated than those governing dried flower. Concentrates include products such as hash, rosin, wax, shatter and oils, although some states distinguish between mechanically produced concentrates and extracts manufactured using solvents.

Oregon has the nation’s highest allowance for certain types of marijuana concentrates, permitting up to 16 ounces. Its limit for marijuana extracts, however, is substantially lower.

The following ranking uses the weight of the concentrate itself where states establish such a limit or provide a general possession protection that includes concentrates. Massachusetts and Virginia are listed separately because their laws use different measurements or product equivalencies.

Rank State Possession limit or threshold 1 Oregon 16 ounces (453.6 grams) of concentrates; 1 ounce of extracts 2 Alaska 1 ounce (28.35 grams), under aggregate marijuana limit 2 Colorado 1 ounce (28.35 grams), under constitutional possession protection 4 Missouri 24 grams 4 New York 24 grams 6 New Jersey 17 grams of hashish (noncriminal threshold; 5 grams of regulated cannabis resin) 7 New Mexico 16 grams 8 Michigan 15 grams 8 Ohio 15 grams 10 Delaware 12 grams 10 Maryland 12 grams 12 Illinois 10 grams for residents 12 Maine 10 grams 12 Vermont 10 grams of hashish 15 Rhode Island 8.44 grams 16 California 8 grams 16 Minnesota 8 grams 16 Montana 8 grams 19 Connecticut 7.5 grams 20 Nevada 0.25 ounces (7.09 grams) 21 Washington 7 grams 22 Arizona 5 grams — Massachusetts Concentrates containing up to 10 grams of active THC — Virginia Equivalent of 2 ounces of flower, as determined by regulators

Alaska and Colorado’s one-ounce figures reflect general marijuana possession protections that include concentrates rather than independent concentrate allowances that can be added to their respective flower limits.

Oregon Allows a Full Pound of Certain Concentrates

Oregon’s marijuana laws distinguish between cannabinoid concentrates and cannabinoid extracts, establishing dramatically different possession limits for the two categories.

Under Oregon Revised Statutes 475C.337, adults can possess up to 16 ounces of cannabinoid concentrates, equivalent to approximately 454 grams. That is substantially more than any other state allows under a specific concentrate possession provision.

However, products classified as cannabinoid extracts are subject to a separate limit of one ounce, and those extracts must have been obtained from an authorized source.

Oregon’s distinction generally relates to how the products are manufactured, including the extraction processes and substances used. As a result, consumers should not assume that every product marketed as a marijuana concentrate is subject to the 16-ounce allowance.

Alaska and Colorado Have Broad Marijuana Possession Protections

Alaska’s legalization law establishes a general one-ounce possession limit for marijuana, with the state’s definition of marijuana encompassing resin, concentrates and marijuana contained in infused products.

Although Alaska has lower retail transaction limits for certain concentrated products, its general possession law does not establish an independent, lower concentrate weight limit. The one-ounce allowance applies to the combined amount of marijuana possessed.

Colorado’s constitution expressly protects possession of up to one ounce of marijuana, including concentrates. The state subsequently increased its flower possession allowance to two ounces, although its criminal statutes distinguish marijuana concentrates from marijuana flower.

Colorado dispensaries are generally limited to selling eight grams of concentrates in a single transaction, considerably less than the amount covered by the state’s constitutional possession protection.

Missouri and New York Allow 24 Grams

Missouri and New York each allow adults to possess up to 24 grams of marijuana concentrates, equivalent to nearly an ounce.

Missouri’s regulations establish an equivalency of eight grams of concentrates for each ounce of flower. With a general possession limit of three ounces, adults can possess up to 24 grams of concentrates if they are not also carrying flower or other products that count toward the same allowance.

New York’s law specifically allows up to 24 grams of concentrated marijuana alongside its three-ounce flower limit.

New Jersey’s criminal law also provides that possession of up to 17 grams of hashish is not a criminal offense. However, the state’s regulated cannabis possession framework establishes a separate allowance of five grams of cannabis resin, similar to the distinction between its one-ounce regulated flower allowance and six-ounce noncriminal marijuana possession threshold.

Michigan, Ohio and New Mexico Allow at Least 15 Grams

New Mexico allows adults to possess up to 16 grams of marijuana extract in public, in addition to its two-ounce flower allowance and its separate limit for edibles.

Michigan and Ohio both establish a 15-gram limit for concentrates. Ohio retained this limit under its 2026 marijuana law, while Michigan has maintained the same general concentrate limit since recreational legalization took effect.

Delaware and Maryland follow with limits of 12 grams each. Illinois, Maine and Vermont allow 10 grams, although Illinois limits nonresidents to five grams and Vermont’s statute specifically refers to hashish.

Rhode Island allows approximately 8.44 grams of concentrates under the state’s marijuana product equivalency regulations.

Massachusetts Uses THC Weight Rather Than Concentrate Weight

Massachusetts takes a different approach to regulating concentrates, measuring the amount of active THC contained in the concentrate rather than simply weighing the entire product.

Following the state’s April 2026 legalization law changes, the Cannabis Control Commission established an equivalency of 10 grams of active THC in concentrates for two ounces of flower.

For example, 12.5 grams of concentrate with a THC concentration of 80% would contain 10 grams of THC. A concentrate containing 50% THC would reach the same limit at 20 grams.

This makes Massachusetts’ concentrate allowance difficult to compare directly with states that establish fixed limits based on the total weight of the product.

Virginia’s law, meanwhile, allows possession of marijuana products equivalent to two ounces of flower, with the specific equivalencies to be determined by the state’s Cannabis Control Authority.

Marijuana-Infused Products: Possession Limits in All 24 States

Marijuana-infused products include gummies, chocolates, baked goods, beverages, tinctures, capsules and other products containing marijuana or its extracts.

Unlike dried flower, infused products cannot be accurately compared solely by weight. A one-ounce chocolate bar could contain 10 milligrams of THC or substantially more, depending on how it was manufactured.

Some states therefore establish possession limits based on the total milligrams of THC contained in products, while others regulate the weight of finished products or the amount of marijuana concentrate used to manufacture them.

To provide an accurate comparison, the following lists rank states with explicit THC-based allowances first, followed by states that use product weight or other marijuana equivalencies.

States Ranked by THC-Based Possession Limits

Rank State Possession limit 1 Nevada 7,087 milligrams of THC 2 Missouri 2,400 milligrams of THC 3 Illinois 1,000 milligrams of THC for residents 3 Massachusetts 1,000 milligrams of active THC in edibles 5 Rhode Island 840 milligrams of THC 6 Minnesota 800 milligrams of THC 6 Montana 800 milligrams of THC in solid edibles 6 New Mexico 800 milligrams of THC 9 Connecticut 750 milligrams of THC 9 Delaware 750 milligrams of delta-9 THC 9 Maryland 750 milligrams of delta-9 THC

States With Product-Weight or Other Possession Limits

State Possession limit or applicable measurement Oregon 16 ounces of solid infused products or 72 fluid ounces of liquid products Washington 16 ounces of solid infused products or 72 fluid ounces of liquid products; alternative allowance for qualifying low-dose beverages New Jersey General one-ounce regulated cannabis allowance; separate product equivalencies and a six-ounce noncriminal marijuana possession threshold Michigan General 2.5-ounce marijuana possession framework; infused product equivalencies apply Maine General 2.5-ounce marijuana allowance, including applicable concentrate restrictions Colorado General marijuana possession framework; non-marijuana ingredients excluded from marijuana weight Vermont General 2-ounce marijuana or 10-gram hashish allowance; only the marijuana portion of infused products counts Virginia Equivalent of 2 ounces of marijuana, as determined by regulators Alaska Marijuana contained in products counts toward the general 1-ounce limit Arizona Marijuana contained in products counts toward the general 1-ounce limit, including a 5-gram concentrate restriction New York Infused products are covered by the state’s marijuana and 24-gram concentrate possession framework Ohio Extract contained in infused products is subject to the 15-gram extract allowance California Up to 8 grams of concentrated marijuana, including concentrate contained in infused products

Nevada Has the Highest Explicit THC-Based Possession Limit

Nevada allows adults to possess marijuana-infused products containing up to 7,087 milligrams of THC, according to the state’s Cannabis Compliance Board. This maximum applies when an adult is not also carrying flower or other marijuana products that count toward the same possession allowance.

That is equivalent to more than 700 standard 10-milligram edible servings and is nearly three times Missouri’s allowance of 2,400 milligrams.

Nevada’s THC possession limit increased in conjunction with the state’s broader marijuana possession changes that took effect in January 2024. Previously, the equivalent THC allowance was 3,543 milligrams.

The state’s equivalency chart provides a sliding scale for adults possessing both marijuana flower and THC-infused products. For example, an adult carrying one ounce of marijuana flower can also possess products containing up to 4,255 milligrams of THC.

The possession limit is separate from Nevada’s restrictions on the amount of THC that individual packages of marijuana products can contain.

Missouri Allows 2,400 Milligrams of THC

Missouri has the second-highest explicit THC-based possession limit among recreational marijuana states.

Under the state’s marijuana regulations, one ounce of dried marijuana is equivalent to 800 milligrams of THC in infused products. Because adults can possess up to three ounces of marijuana or its equivalent, they can possess up to 2,400 milligrams of THC in infused products.

That amounts to 240 standard 10-milligram servings, assuming the consumer is not also carrying other marijuana products that count toward the same possession allowance.

Missouri’s rules also allow adults to purchase their full three-ounce equivalent in a single transaction.

Illinois and Massachusetts Allow 1,000 Milligrams

Illinois and Massachusetts both increased their limits for THC-infused products in 2026, bringing their respective allowances to 1,000 milligrams.

Illinois’ increase doubled the previous resident possession limit of 500 milligrams. Nonresidents can now possess up to 500 milligrams, compared to 250 milligrams previously.

Unlike Missouri, Illinois establishes separate, cumulative possession limits for flower, concentrates and infused products. An adult Illinois resident can therefore possess 60 grams of flower, 10 grams of concentrate and infused products containing 1,000 milligrams of THC at the same time.

Massachusetts also doubled its edible equivalency in April 2026, increasing the amount corresponding to its general flower possession limit from 500 milligrams to 1,000 milligrams of active THC.

Unlike Illinois, Massachusetts uses a combined marijuana product equivalency, meaning adults possessing multiple types of marijuana must account for the total amount under the state’s two-ounce allowance.

Rhode Island Allows 840 Milligrams of THC

Rhode Island’s marijuana product equivalency table establishes that one ounce of flower is equivalent to 84 individual 10-milligram THC servings.

That gives the state an effective public possession allowance of 840 milligrams of THC in qualifying infused products.

Rhode Island’s system differs slightly from states such as Minnesota and New Mexico, which establish explicit 800-milligram allowances.

Montana also establishes an 800-milligram allowance under its marijuana possession law. The state statute specifically applies this limit to edible marijuana products intended to be eaten or swallowed in solid form.

Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland each allow up to 750 milligrams of THC in infused products. Connecticut’s allowance is based on an equivalency of 500 milligrams for each ounce of flower, with its general possession limit set at 1.5 ounces.

Oregon and Washington Allow Large Quantities of Finished Products

Oregon and Washington take a different approach to infused marijuana products, establishing limits based on the total weight or volume of the finished products.

Both states allow adults to possess up to 16 ounces of marijuana-infused products in solid form, equivalent to one pound, and up to 72 fluid ounces of infused products in liquid form.

These limits can accommodate substantial quantities of gummies, chocolates, baked goods and marijuana beverages, although individual product potency restrictions also apply.

Washington additionally allows adults to possess qualifying marijuana-infused beverages containing a combined total of up to 200 milligrams of THC when the beverages contain no more than four milligrams of THC per individual unit. This provides an alternative to the standard liquid-volume limit for qualifying low-dose products.

Because Oregon and Washington measure these allowances by product weight or volume, there is no single THC total that can accurately be assigned to every possible combination of infused products.

Several States Count Only the Marijuana Contained in Infused Products

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado and Vermont are among the states where the amount of marijuana or concentrate contained in a product is more important for possession purposes than the weight of the entire finished product.

California, for example, allows adults to possess eight grams of concentrated marijuana, including concentrated marijuana contained in infused products. The state’s law does not mean adults are limited to possessing eight grams of finished gummies or chocolate.

Vermont specifically provides that only the portion of an infused product attributable to marijuana counts toward its possession limits. The state doubled its general marijuana and hashish possession limits in July 2026, allowing adults to possess two ounces of marijuana or 10 grams of hashish.

New York’s Office of Cannabis Management similarly identifies edibles and marijuana oils as products covered by its concentrated marijuana possession framework.

Why Possession Limits Differ From Purchase Limits

One of the most important distinctions in state marijuana laws is the difference between how much marijuana adults can legally possess and how much they can purchase from a licensed dispensary.

Colorado provides a clear example. Adults are allowed to possess two ounces of dried marijuana but are generally limited to purchasing one ounce, eight grams of concentrates or infused products containing 800 milligrams of THC in a single retail transaction.

New Jersey also distinguishes between its one-ounce regulated cannabis purchase and possession allowances and its separate six-ounce noncriminal marijuana possession threshold.

Alaska similarly has retail sales restrictions that differ from its broader general possession law.

In addition, some states establish limits that are cumulative across multiple product categories, while others establish a combined allowance. Illinois and Minnesota, for example, allow specified amounts of flower, concentrates and edibles under separate possession provisions, while Missouri and Massachusetts require consumers to calculate their combined marijuana products using state-established equivalency formulas.

These differences can substantially affect how much marijuana someone can legally carry, particularly when purchasing or possessing multiple types of products. They also highlight why a state’s flower possession limit does not necessarily provide a complete picture of how much marijuana an adult is allowed to possess.

For more information on marijuana laws throughout the United States, including medical marijuana programs and home cultivation, see The Marijuana Herald’s complete guide to marijuana possession limits by state.

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