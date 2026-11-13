The Marijuana Herald - Marijuana news and information

Below is The Marijuana Herald’s Daily Cannabis News Brief for November 13, 2026, sponsored by Trulieve. The Marijuana Herald publishes a new edition every weekday at around 3 p.m. Pacific Time. Previous editions can be found by clicking here.

A new spending bill released by the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee would extend federal protections for state medical marijuana programs through September 2027, covering 48 states, Washington, D.C., and four U.S. territories. Unlike the House version, the Senate proposal contains no provision prohibiting the federal government from rescheduling or descheduling marijuana.

Utah Representative Jennifer Dailey-Provost (D) is preparing legislation for the 2027 legislative session that would establish an interstate medical marijuana compact. Dailey-Provost told The Marijuana Herald that the proposal is a direct response to federal medical marijuana rescheduling and would allow Utah to enter into agreements with other states to expand its medical marijuana program across state lines.

California’s Department of Human Resources published proposed regulations today that would eliminate random marijuana testing for certain state correctional and parole officers, expanding protections for off-duty marijuana use. Testing would remain allowed when there is reasonable suspicion of workplace impairment, with public comments on the proposal being accepted through December 28.

Mississippi Democrat Scott Colom, a district attorney who has advocated for alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent drug offenders, has defeated Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. Although Colom has not publicly outlined his positions on federal marijuana legalization, his victory unseats a senator who has repeatedly opposed marijuana reform, including federal rescheduling and marijuana banking legislation.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission has advanced new regulations that would require laboratories to automatically retest marijuana samples that fail compliance testing, establish new product labeling requirements and strengthen testing throughout the supply chain. The regulations would also require disclosure of whether marijuana has undergone sanitization or remediation, with implementation anticipated in October 2027.

Iowa’s Medical Cannabidiol Board unanimously approved seven recommendations for the state’s medical marijuana program, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed today to The Marijuana Herald. The recommendations include eliminating sales tax on patient purchases, providing tax relief to licensed businesses and renaming the state’s Medical Cannabidiol Act the Medical Cannabis Act.

A new Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Charlotte’s Web Holdings reveals limited participation in a federal initiative allowing eligible Medicare beneficiaries to receive up to $500 in hemp-derived products annually. The company also warns that upcoming federal hemp restrictions could make certain full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) products ineligible for the program.

New York marijuana regulators project the state’s licensed market will generate approximately $2 billion in sales and $350 million in tax revenue in 2026. Officials estimate the state’s total marijuana market at between $6 billion and $7 billion annually, indicating that the regulated industry currently captures slightly less than a third of statewide demand.

Trulieve has been preliminarily selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, marking another historic milestone for the U.S. marijuana industry and expanding its potential access to institutional investment. If finalized, the addition will take effect December 11, with Trulieve expected to join the Russell 2000 Index and become part of numerous investment funds tracking the benchmark.

Florida medical marijuana patients have purchased approximately 190 million grams of smokable marijuana through November 12, while THC dispensations in other medical marijuana products have reached 19.38 billion milligrams. The state now has 791 medical marijuana dispensaries and 943,852 registered patients, with Trulieve accounting for approximately 35% of flower purchases during the most recent reporting period.

A new study published in the European Journal of Pharmacology found that repeated administration of cannabidiol (CBD) eye drops significantly reduced intraocular pressure in mice with glaucoma, with the strongest effects observed following twice-daily treatment. Researchers also found that CBD reduced corneal sensitivity without significantly affecting tear production or body weight.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo found that cannabidiol (CBD) significantly reduced abnormal mitochondrial enlargement in cells derived from patients with Barth syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that can cause serious cardiac, muscular and immune system complications. The percentage of abnormally large mitochondria decreased from 18.2% to just 2% following CBD treatment, a reduction of nearly 90%.

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