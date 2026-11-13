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Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE: TRLV) has been included on the preliminary list of additions to the Russell 3000 Index, marking another major milestone in the integration of the U.S. marijuana industry into mainstream financial markets.

The preliminary addition was reported today by The Dales Report following the release of FTSE Russell’s December 2026 index reconstitution lists. If finalized, Trulieve’s inclusion will take effect after markets close on December 11, with trading under the updated index composition beginning December 14.

The Russell 3000 Index tracks approximately 3,000 of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States, encompassing both the large-cap Russell 1000 and small-cap Russell 2000 indexes. Inclusion would place Trulieve among the companies held by numerous mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that track these widely followed benchmarks.

Trulieve is expected to fall within the Russell 2000, potentially generating substantial demand for its shares from institutional investors and passively managed funds. Among the largest funds tracking the index is BlackRock’s iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), which manages tens of billions of dollars in assets.

The development follows Trulieve’s historic June 10 listing on the New York Stock Exchange, making it the first major U.S. marijuana operator directly involved in cultivating and selling the plant to trade on the exchange.

In September, Trulieve was added to the S&P Total Market Index, S&P Completion Index and related health care indexes. The company has also been added to the Morningstar Total Stock Market Index.

“Index inclusion raises visibility for Trulieve, ultimately improving liquidity and attracting new institutional investors,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said in September following the company’s addition to the S&P indexes.

Trulieve’s entry into mainstream financial markets follows the federal government’s April decision to move state-licensed medical marijuana to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. The company has since completed its corporate domestication from Canada to Delaware and received federal registrations from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for its medical marijuana dispensaries.

Earlier this month, Trulieve reported third-quarter revenue of $230 million, with a gross profit of $148 million and a gross margin of 64%. The company operates 208 dispensaries and approximately 3.5 million square feet of cultivation and processing facilities across the United States.

Trulieve’s anticipated addition to the Russell indexes could establish another important precedent for other U.S. marijuana operators pursuing major exchange listings, expanding the industry’s access to institutional capital that has historically been largely out of reach.

According to FTSE Russell, updates to the preliminary additions and deletions lists will be released November 20, November 27 and December 4 before the changes are finalized in December.

[Update: Glass House Brands (GLAS), another U.S. marijuana operator, was also included on the preliminary list of additions.]

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