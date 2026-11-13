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A new study has found that cannabidiol (CBD) significantly reduces abnormal mitochondrial enlargement in cells derived from patients with Barth syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that can cause serious cardiac, muscular and immune system complications.

The study, published November 5 in the journal Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, was conducted by researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada.

Barth syndrome is caused by mutations in the TAFAZZIN gene, which plays a critical role in maintaining cardiolipin, a lipid essential to the structure and function of mitochondria. Previous research has identified several mitochondrial abnormalities in people with the disorder, including unusually large mitochondria and disruptions to the internal membrane structures involved in energy production.

For the new study, researchers examined B-lymphoblastoid cells derived from boys between the ages of seven and 10, including those with Barth syndrome and healthy controls. Using transmission electron microscopy, researchers evaluated mitochondrial size and structure following treatment with CBD.

The researchers found that untreated Barth syndrome cells contained mitochondria that were significantly larger than those in healthy cells. Treatment with CBD reduced average mitochondrial size to levels comparable to those observed in healthy controls.

The percentage of mitochondria classified as abnormally large decreased from 18.2% in untreated Barth syndrome cells to just 2% following CBD treatment, a reduction of nearly 90%.

Researchers also identified a potential mechanism behind the findings. Untreated Barth syndrome cells exhibited nearly three times the normal level of phosphorylation at a specific site on DRP1, a protein involved in mitochondrial division. This modification inhibits mitochondrial division, potentially contributing to the abnormal enlargement.

CBD treatment reduced this phosphorylation to near-normal levels, suggesting that the cannabinoid may help restore the process through which mitochondria divide. CBD did not produce comparable changes in healthy cells.

However, CBD did not significantly restore the length of cristae, the internal mitochondrial membrane folds involved in energy production, indicating that some structural abnormalities associated with the disorder remained.

The findings build on an earlier study published in March by the same research team, which found that CBD restored cell growth, improved mitochondrial respiration and normalized several measures of cardiolipin in Barth syndrome-derived cells.

Together, the studies identify multiple ways in which CBD may counteract cellular abnormalities associated with Barth syndrome, including effects on mitochondrial energy production, membrane composition and the regulation of mitochondrial size.

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