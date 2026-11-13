The Marijuana Herald - Marijuana news and information

A new study has found that repeated administration of cannabidiol (CBD) eye drops significantly reduces intraocular pressure in mice with glaucoma, while also reducing sensitivity in the cornea.

The study, published November 10 in the European Journal of Pharmacology, was conducted by researchers affiliated with Rey Juan Carlos University in Spain.

Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, with elevated intraocular pressure representing the primary modifiable risk factor for the disease. Although existing medications can lower eye pressure, they do not always prevent disease progression and can cause ocular discomfort.

For the study, researchers evaluated a newly developed water-soluble CBD formulation in mice genetically predisposed to developing glaucoma, along with a strain of mice without glaucoma that served as a comparison group.

Researchers examined the effects of both short-term and repeated administration of CBD directly to the eye, including once-daily and twice-daily treatment. Throughout the study, they monitored intraocular pressure, tear production, corneal sensitivity and body weight.

Although CBD initially produced a temporary increase in eye pressure, continued treatment led to a significant and sustained reduction in pressure in the eyes of mice with glaucoma. The strongest effects were observed with repeated twice-daily administration.

The researchers also examined untreated eyes in the same animals to determine whether CBD produced broader systemic effects. Changes in pressure in the untreated eyes were smaller and inconsistent, indicating that CBD’s pressure-lowering effects occurred primarily in the eyes receiving treatment.

In addition to lowering eye pressure, CBD significantly increased the threshold at which mice responded to mechanical stimulation of the cornea, indicating reduced corneal sensitivity. This effect persisted even after treatment was discontinued, while intraocular pressure recovered following withdrawal of CBD.

Researchers found no significant changes in tear production or body weight in either strain of mice, suggesting the formulation was well tolerated during repeated administration.

The study was funded by Laboratoire Laredo, a company that holds a European patent covering the water-soluble CBD formulation used in the research.

The findings follow a separate study published in October, which found that a CBD eye treatment incorporating nanoparticles and a temperature-sensitive gel significantly reduced intraocular pressure in rabbits.

Additionally, a study published earlier this month involving more than 25,000 people found that daily marijuana use was associated with 39% lower odds of primary open-angle glaucoma.

The researchers behind the new study say their findings support the potential use of topical CBD as an additional therapeutic approach for addressing both elevated eye pressure and abnormal corneal sensitivity associated with glaucoma.

The post Study Finds CBD Eye Drops Produce Sustained Reductions in Eye Pressure in Glaucoma Model appeared first on The Marijuana Herald.