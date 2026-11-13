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Florida medical marijuana patients have purchased 190 million grams of smokable marijuana so far in 2026, while dispensations of THC in other medical marijuana products have surpassed 19 billion milligrams, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU).

The state’s November 13 weekly report shows that licensed medical marijuana treatment centers dispensed 151,800.572 ounces of marijuana flower and 440,647,043 milligrams of THC between November 6 and November 12. The flower total is equivalent to approximately 9,488 pounds, or 4.3 million grams, purchased in just seven days.

With the latest figures included, Florida medical marijuana patients have purchased approximately 189.89 million grams of smokable marijuana this year, equivalent to more than 417,500 pounds. Year-to-date flower purchases now total 6,680,431.588 ounces, while THC dispensations in other medical marijuana products have reached 19,379,515,491 milligrams.

The totals represent an increase of approximately 8.73 million grams of flower and nearly 890 million milligrams of THC since The Marijuana Herald’s October 30 report. At the current rate, Florida is on track to surpass 200 million grams of flower purchases by early December.

Weekly flower purchases declined approximately 2.8% from the previous week’s 156,108.060 ounces, while THC dispensations decreased approximately 1.9% from 449,217,998 milligrams. Despite the declines, both figures remained above those reported two weeks earlier.

Trulieve continues to dominate Florida’s medical marijuana market, dispensing 124,946,000 milligrams of THC and 52,757.237 ounces of smokable marijuana during the most recent reporting period. The company, which now operates 171 dispensing locations statewide, accounted for approximately 35% of all flower dispensed in Florida and more than 28% of THC dispensations in other products.

MÜV ranked second in THC dispensations with 52,170,133 milligrams across 88 locations, followed by Curaleaf with 49,045,404 milligrams across 80 locations and Ayr Cannabis Dispensary with 34,996,340 milligrams across 65 locations.

Curaleaf ranked second in smokable marijuana purchases with 17,567.257 ounces, followed by MÜV with 16,328.514 ounces and Green Dragon with 9,798.490 ounces.

The latest report also reflects a significant change in Florida’s medical marijuana industry following the November 9 acquisition of FLUENT’s assets. Green Dragon’s reported number of dispensing locations increased from 41 to 74 over the past week, while FLUENT, which previously operated 33 locations, is now listed with zero. OMMU notes that FLUENT’s reported dispensations in the latest update cover only November 6 through November 9.

Florida’s medical marijuana program now has 791 dispensing locations, up from 789 last week and 786 two weeks ago. Regulators approved five additional locations over the past two weeks, including Bloom Dispensary in Palm Harbor, MÜV in Fernandina Beach and Daytona Beach, The Flowery in Wilton Manors and Trulieve in Tampa.

The state’s registered medical marijuana patient population stands at 943,852 qualified patients with active identification cards, down slightly from the record 943,905 reported on November 6. The program remains within approximately 6,150 patients of reaching 950,000 registered patients.

Florida continues to operate one of the nation’s largest medical marijuana markets despite not allowing recreational marijuana sales. The state’s vertically integrated medical marijuana treatment centers are authorized to cultivate, process and dispense marijuana to qualified patients through licensed retail locations and delivery services.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use publishes its weekly updates detailing patient enrollment, dispensary approvals and marijuana dispensations across the state.

The post Florida Medical Marijuana Purchases Reach 190 Million Grams of Flower in 2026, THC Dispensations Top 19.3 Billion Milligrams appeared first on The Marijuana Herald.