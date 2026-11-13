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California officials have proposed eliminating random marijuana testing for certain state correctional and parole officers, extending protections for off-duty marijuana use that have already been granted to rank-and-file corrections employees.

The proposed regulations, published today by the California Department of Human Resources (CalHR), would amend the state’s drug and alcohol testing standards to remove marijuana from random testing panels while allowing testing when there is reasonable suspicion that an employee is impaired at work.

The proposal follows the ratification of a labor agreement covering employees in Bargaining Unit 6, which includes rank-and-file correctional officers employed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The agreement, which runs through July 2028, eliminated marijuana from the list of substances subject to random testing for covered employees.

During negotiations, CalHR and CDCR agreed that the same protections should apply to affiliated management employees, including those classified as excluded or exempt peace officers. However, existing state regulations continue to require random drug testing for these employees, with marijuana included among the substances tested for.

The proposed amendment would establish separate lists of substances for random testing and reasonable suspicion testing. Marijuana would be removed from the former but remain on the latter, with employers allowed to use oral fluid testing to detect THC when workplace impairment is suspected.

The changes are intended to bring state regulations into compliance with Assembly Bill 2188, signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022 and effective January 1, 2024. The law prohibits most California employers from discriminating against workers based on their marijuana use outside of work or drug test results showing the presence of nonpsychoactive marijuana metabolites.

These metabolites can remain detectable long after marijuana’s intoxicating effects have worn off. The law does not allow employees to use, possess or be impaired by marijuana while working, and it preserves certain exceptions involving federally mandated drug testing.

CalHR says the proposed changes would result in minimal additional costs for state agencies, with the expense of oral fluid testing offset by savings from eliminating marijuana from random drug screenings.

The department is accepting public comments on the proposal through December 28. No public hearing has been scheduled, although one will be held if a qualifying request is submitted at least 15 days before the comment period closes.

The post California Proposes Ending Random Marijuana Testing for State Corrections Officers, Expanding Off-Duty Use Protections appeared first on The Marijuana Herald.