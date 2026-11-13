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Iowa’s Medical Cannabidiol Board has unanimously approved seven recommendations for the state’s medical marijuana program, including eliminating sales tax on patient purchases and providing tax relief to licensed marijuana businesses.

The recommendations were approved during the board’s recent meeting, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services confirmed today in an email to The Marijuana Herald.

“Yes, the Medical Cannabidiol Board voted unanimously to approve the 2026 annual report recommendations shared during the November meeting,” said Danielle Sample, director of communications for the department.

Among the recommendations is exempting medical marijuana purchases from sales tax, bringing the products in line with traditional prescription medications. Iowa currently imposes a 6% state sales tax, with an additional 1% local option tax in many jurisdictions.

The proposal is intended to reduce costs for patients, who currently pay sales tax on products purchased at licensed dispensaries. The board has repeatedly recommended the exemption in previous annual reports, but lawmakers have yet to enact it.

The board is also recommending that licensed medical marijuana businesses receive the same state tax treatment as other businesses. Previous recommendations called for Iowa to decouple its tax code from Section 280E of the federal tax code, which prohibits businesses selling Schedule I or II controlled substances from deducting most ordinary business expenses.

However, the recommendations presented November 6 acknowledge that federal marijuana rescheduling may address the business tax issue. In April, the federal government moved qualifying state-licensed medical marijuana products to Schedule III, removing them from the scope of Section 280E.

The board is also calling for the state to pursue a federal exemption for Iowa’s medical marijuana program, another recommendation that the department notes could potentially be addressed through rescheduling.

Another proposal would rename Iowa’s Medical Cannabidiol Act the Medical Cannabis Act, reflecting the fact that the state’s program allows products containing substantial amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), rather than being limited to cannabidiol (CBD).

The remaining recommendations include allowing healthcare providers who certify medical marijuana patients to access their patients’ dispensary purchase histories, improving oversight of patient certifications conducted through telemedicine and maintaining the board’s opposition to allowing raw marijuana flower.

Iowa currently allows patients to purchase a variety of marijuana products, including concentrates for vaporization, capsules and tablets, but prohibits the sale of raw flower.

According to data presented during the November 6 meeting, Iowa had 17,698 active medical marijuana patient cardholders in September. Licensed dispensaries recorded 107,083 transactions in 2026 as of the meeting, with monthly sales ranging from approximately $1.05 million to $1.16 million through September.

Products high in THC account for 92% of the state’s medical marijuana sales, while approximately 27.5% of active patients have received waivers allowing them to exceed the state’s standard purchase limit of 4.5 grams of THC per 90-day period.

The board’s recommendations come as Iowa prepares for a new governor who supports legalizing marijuana for recreational use. Governor-elect Rob Sand (D) recently reiterated his support for regulating marijuana like alcohol, estimating that legalization could generate $54 million in revenue during its first year before eventually generating hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

The Medical Cannabidiol Board is required to submit an annual report to the state legislature by January 1. Its recommendations will be available for lawmakers to consider when they convene for the 2027 legislative session.

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