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New York’s legal marijuana market is projected to generate approximately $2 billion in sales and $350 million in tax revenue in 2026, according to a recent presentation by state regulators, who estimate that the industry currently captures slightly less than a third of statewide demand.

New York Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director John Kagia and Chief Operating Officer Patrick McKeage presented the figures during a recent meeting of North Carolina’s Advisory Council on Cannabis.

The officials estimated New York’s total marijuana market at between $6 billion and $7 billion annually, noting that roughly one in five adults in the state reported using marijuana within the past 30 days. The figures indicate that despite the rapid growth of New York’s licensed marijuana industry, a substantial portion of consumer demand remains outside the regulated market.

The projections follow record third-quarter marijuana sales of $512.6 million, which brought statewide sales through September to $1.41 billion. New York has recorded more than $4.1 billion in cumulative legal marijuana sales since recreational sales began in December 2022.

Reaching $2 billion in sales this year would represent a roughly 18% increase over the $1.69 billion sold in 2025.

Regulators also highlighted substantial declines in marijuana prices as the licensed market expands. An eighth of an ounce of marijuana that typically cost $70 to $75 before legalization now sells for approximately $35 in the regulated market, with marijuana prices falling around 20% last year and another 15% this year. Growing sales have thus far offset the impact of declining prices.

During the presentation, New York officials discussed the state’s decision to replace its original THC potency-based wholesale tax with a 9% tax based on the value of marijuana products sold to retailers. The change, which took effect in June 2024, simplified tax administration and addressed problems associated with inconsistent laboratory testing results.

New York also imposes a 9% state retail tax and a 4% local retail tax on recreational marijuana purchases.

The officials noted that marijuana tax revenue funds the Office of Cannabis Management’s operations, with remaining revenue supporting community reinvestment, education, substance use treatment and mental health services.

New York legalized recreational marijuana in March 2021, with the first licensed recreational marijuana dispensary opening in December 2022. As of late October, the state had 744 operational adult-use dispensaries and more than 2,350 licensed marijuana businesses across the industry.

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