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The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission has advanced new cannabis testing regulations they say “will modernize requirements for compliance testing and put Massachusetts on the forefront of cannabis testing standards nationwide.”

The Commission announced the decisions following its November 12 public meeting, building on the comprehensive draft testing regulations released in October. The new rules would apply to both the state’s recreational and medical marijuana markets, with implementation anticipated in October 2027.

Among the most significant changes is a requirement that independent testing laboratories automatically retest samples that fail regulatory compliance testing before issuing a certificate documenting the results. The requirement is intended to distinguish genuine product contamination or other violations from errors made during laboratory testing.

Commissioners also approved a policy requiring marijuana products to undergo compliance testing before being sold to other licensed businesses or directly to consumers. The change is designed to strengthen oversight throughout the supply chain, from cultivation and manufacturing to retail sales.

Another notable provision would require product labels to disclose whether marijuana has undergone sanitization or remediation. This would give consumers and medical marijuana patients additional information about whether products were treated to reduce contaminants before reaching store shelves.

The commission also agreed to move toward testing for specific microorganisms that pose public health concerns, rather than relying solely on broader microbial testing measures. Commissioners additionally approved eliminating the state’s Standards Laboratory license category.

The decisions build on draft regulations released October 22 that would establish detailed requirements for laboratory operations, cannabinoid potency measurements, pesticide screening, heavy metal limits, sample collection and the handling of products that fail testing.

The earlier proposal would also limit businesses to two attempts at remediating marijuana that fails certain contaminant tests, while prohibiting remediation of products that test positive for banned pesticides or plant growth regulators.

The regulatory overhaul is part of the implementation of Chapter 65 of the Acts of 2026, a marijuana modernization law signed by Governor Maura Healey in April. That law also increased marijuana possession and purchasing limits, expanded retail licensing opportunities and eliminated the vertical integration requirement for medical marijuana businesses.

Commissioners are expected to approve the draft testing regulations in December, alongside several other proposed regulatory changes. A public comment period is scheduled to begin in January, with final regulations tentatively expected in April 2027.

Under the implementation timeline approved Thursday, the new testing requirements would take effect six months after the regulations are finalized. The commission is also planning additional revisions addressing marijuana sampling and pesticide testing in 2027.

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