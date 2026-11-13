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Mississippi Democrat Scott Colom, a district attorney with a record of advocating for alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent drug offenders, has defeated Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, one of the Senate’s most vocal opponents of marijuana law reform.

The Associated Press called the race for Colom on November 11, more than a week after Election Day, following the counting of outstanding absentee and provisional ballots. His victory makes him the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Mississippi since 1982 and the state’s first Black senator since Reconstruction.

Colom, 43, has served as district attorney for Mississippi’s 16th Judicial District since 2016, overseeing prosecutions in Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee counties. Throughout his tenure, he has advocated for reducing incarceration for nonviolent offenses, including drug-related crimes, while prioritizing the prosecution of violent offenders.

In a 2020 interview with the Wisconsin Alumni Association, Colom discussed his efforts to expand pretrial diversion programs that allow individuals to avoid incarceration through rehabilitation, substance use treatment, employment assistance and educational opportunities.

“I put more people on that program in one year than my predecessor had put on there in eight years,” Colom said.

The Marijuana Policy Project highlighted Colom’s criminal justice record ahead of the election, noting that he has prioritized diversion programs for nonviolent offenders and helped establish drug courts in his district. The organization noted, however, that Colom had not publicly addressed marijuana policy during his Senate campaign.

Colom has also advocated for using executive clemency to reduce prison populations. In a 2020 opinion piece, he called on Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves to establish a committee to review potentially excessive prison sentences and identify individuals who could safely return to their communities. He pointed to the federal First Step Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2018, as an example of bipartisan criminal justice reform.

Although Colom has not publicly outlined his positions on federal marijuana legalization, rescheduling or marijuana banking legislation, his victory removes a senator who has repeatedly opposed efforts to change federal marijuana laws.

In December 2025, Hyde-Smith joined 21 other Republican senators in sending a letter to President Trump urging him to keep marijuana classified as a Schedule I controlled substance. The letter was sent one day before Trump signed an executive order directing the expedited rescheduling of marijuana. Hyde-Smith has also opposed marijuana banking reform and Mississippi’s 2020 medical marijuana legalization initiative, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML).

Mississippi legalized medical marijuana through legislation in 2022, with licensed dispensaries beginning sales in January 2023. The state now has tens of thousands of registered patients, although recreational marijuana remains illegal.

Colom’s victory gives Democrats at least 55 seats in the incoming Senate, with Alaska’s Senate race still undecided. The expanded Democratic majority could provide additional opportunities for federal marijuana reform legislation when the new Congress convenes in January, including proposals to protect banking services for marijuana businesses and remove marijuana from the federal Controlled Substances Act.

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