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A federal initiative allowing participating healthcare organizations to provide Medicare beneficiaries with up to $500 in hemp-derived products annually has seen limited participation, according to a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing from Charlotte’s Web Holdings. Upcoming federal hemp restrictions could also significantly narrow the range of products available through the program.

In its quarterly report filed November 12, Charlotte’s Web, one of the nation’s largest cannabidiol (CBD) companies, disclosed that it has been working with healthcare organizations on participation and implementation requirements in preparation for 2027.

“Adoption of the program to date has been limited,” the company stated.

The initiative, known as the Substance Access Beneficiary Engagement Incentive, was launched April 1 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). It allows healthcare organizations participating in certain CMS Innovation Center models to provide eligible patients with hemp-derived products as part of their treatment plans, with up to $500 in products available per beneficiary annually.

The products are funded by participating healthcare organizations rather than through direct Medicare reimbursement. Participation is optional and requires CMS approval, with physicians determining whether hemp products are appropriate for individual patients.

Charlotte’s Web announced in December that it planned to participate in the initiative as a CBD supplier. In May, the company received $10 million through a private placement with British American Tobacco, with the proceeds intended to support its participation in the Medicare initiative and other healthcare-related efforts.

However, the company’s latest filing reveals uncertainty surrounding both the expansion of the program and the continued eligibility of its products.

Under current CMS guidelines, eligible hemp products can contain up to 0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight, with orally administered products limited to three milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinols per serving. These requirements allow certain full-spectrum CBD products sold by Charlotte’s Web to qualify.

That could change December 11, when new federal restrictions are scheduled to take effect limiting finished hemp-derived cannabinoid products to 0.4 milligrams of total THC and similar cannabinoids per container.

CMS has stated that it will adjust its eligibility requirements in accordance with changes to federal hemp law. Charlotte’s Web says certain of its full-spectrum products would no longer meet the federal definition of hemp under the new restrictions, although its broad-spectrum and CBD isolate products are not expected to be similarly affected.

The company is evaluating potential reformulations and other measures to address the restrictions, while continuing to advocate for legislation preserving access to naturally occurring, non-intoxicating full-spectrum hemp products.

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