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A new spending bill released by the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee would extend federal protections for medical marijuana patients and businesses in 48 states, Washington, D.C., and four U.S. territories through September 2027.

The Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2027, released Thursday, includes a provision prohibiting the Department of Justice (DOJ) from using federal funds to interfere with state medical marijuana laws. The legislation is one of five annual spending bills released by the committee on November 12.

Section 531 of the 141-page bill specifically prohibits the DOJ from spending funds to prevent the jurisdictions listed from implementing their laws authorizing the medical use, distribution, possession or cultivation of marijuana. The only two states not included in the provision are Idaho and Kansas.

The language continues protections first enacted by Congress in December 2014 through what was then known as the Rohrabacher-Farr Amendment. Congress has repeatedly renewed the provision in subsequent spending bills, providing an important safeguard against federal interference in state medical marijuana programs.

Notably, the Senate proposal comes nearly seven months after the DOJ issued a historic order moving state-licensed medical marijuana and Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved marijuana products to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. While that change significantly alters the federal government’s treatment of medical marijuana, the spending provision would maintain an additional layer of protection for state programs.

The Senate legislation also differs from the version approved by the House Appropriations Committee earlier this year in two significant ways. The House proposal, H.R. 8845, includes an exception to the medical marijuana protections allowing federal authorities to enforce laws prohibiting the distribution or manufacturing of controlled substances near schools and colleges. The Senate bill does not include that exception.

Additionally, Section 591 of the House legislation would prohibit the use of federal funds to reschedule marijuana or remove it from the Controlled Substances Act entirely. The newly released Senate proposal contains no such restriction, leaving the ongoing federal effort to move marijuana more broadly to Schedule III unaffected by the proposed spending bill.

The existing medical marijuana protections remain in effect under a temporary government funding measure signed by President Trump in September. That measure expires December 11, giving Congress less than a month to reach an agreement on federal spending or approve another extension.

The post New U.S. Senate Spending Bill Retains Medical Marijuana Protections for 48 States, D.C., and Four U.S. Territories appeared first on The Marijuana Herald.