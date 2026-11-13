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A Utah lawmaker is preparing legislation for the 2027 legislative session that would establish an interstate medical marijuana compact, allowing Utah to enter into agreements with other states to expand its medical marijuana program across state lines.

State Representative Jennifer Dailey-Provost (D), the Utah House minority whip, confirmed the intent of the legislation in an email to The Marijuana Herald Thursday evening. The proposal, titled “Interstate Compact for Medical Cannabis,” is currently listed as being in development on the Utah Legislature’s website.

Dailey-Provost said the legislation is a direct response to the federal government’s decision earlier this year to move state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.

“The logic behind the legislation stems from the re-scheduling of medical cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, which, I’m sure you already know, eliminates the prohibition of moving products across state lines,” Dailey-Provost told The Marijuana Herald. “The compact seeks to allow for state governments to craft an agreement to allow, in our case, the Utah Medical Cannabis program to expand into their state(s).”

The proposal comes amid a major change in the federal government’s treatment of medical marijuana. In April, the U.S. Department of Justice issued an order placing both state-licensed medical marijuana and Food and Drug Administration-approved marijuana products in Schedule III.

The order also established an expedited registration process through the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for state-licensed medical marijuana businesses, allowing qualifying manufacturers, distributors and dispensaries to operate under a federal regulatory framework. Those registrations remain subject to the limitations of each business’s state-issued license, meaning interstate commerce would still require compliance with applicable state and federal laws.

An interstate compact could provide a mechanism for participating states to establish agreements governing medical marijuana activities across their borders, potentially opening new markets for licensed businesses while expanding access for patients.

Utah voters approved medical marijuana legalization in November 2018 through Proposition 2, with lawmakers subsequently passing legislation establishing the state’s current medical marijuana framework. The program allows qualified patients to purchase marijuana products through licensed medical cannabis pharmacies.

Utah also currently allows qualifying medical marijuana patients visiting from other states to obtain temporary medical cannabis cards valid for 21 days. However, Dailey-Provost’s proposal appears to go beyond traditional patient reciprocity by providing a framework for the state’s medical marijuana program to expand into other jurisdictions.

The full text of the legislation has not yet been released, and the proposal has not been assigned a bill number.

The post Utah Lawmaker Proposes Expanding Medical Marijuana Program Across State Lines Following Federal Rescheduling appeared first on The Marijuana Herald.