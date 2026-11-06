Rep. Dina Titus Says She’s Committed to Bipartisan Marijuana Reform With Trump Administration Following Reports of Trump’s Willingness to Sign “Clean” Descheduling Bill

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U.S. Representative Dina Titus (D-NV), co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, says she is committed to finding a bipartisan solution with Congress and the Trump administration on federal marijuana reform, responding to a question from The Marijuana Herald about whether she would support a “clean” descheduling bill without social equity provisions.

“I am committed to finding a bipartisan solution with my colleagues in Congress and with the current Administration,” Titus said in a statement provided to The Marijuana Herald today.

The response follows The Marijuana Herald’s exclusive report earlier today in which a senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the president would sign legislation removing marijuana entirely from the Controlled Substances Act if Democrats pass a straightforward descheduling bill. However, the adviser indicated Trump would likely veto the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act or similar legislation containing additional social equity provisions.

The Marijuana Herald asked Titus directly whether she would support that approach or whether she believes social equity provisions are essential to any descheduling legislation.

Her full statement reads:

“As Co-Chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, I will continue fighting for fair, commonsense cannabis policies. The obvious first step is to reform the federal government’s outdated scheduling of marijuana as a dangerous drug. I am committed to finding a bipartisan solution with my colleagues in Congress and with the current Administration.”

Although Titus expressed a willingness to work with the Trump administration on federal marijuana reform, she did not explicitly say whether she would support a descheduling bill without social equity provisions, or whether she considers those provisions essential to ending federal marijuana prohibition.

Titus has previously supported broader marijuana reform legislation, including the MORE Act, which would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act while establishing programs addressing the consequences of prohibition, expunging certain federal marijuana convictions and supporting communities disproportionately affected by marijuana enforcement.

On October 29, Titus told The Marijuana Herald that she backed legislation introduced by Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) to deschedule marijuana, eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for federal drug offenses and overhaul federal drug laws.

The question of whether to pursue straightforward descheduling or a broader reform package could become increasingly important when Democrats take control of Congress in January. While Democratic lawmakers will have greater opportunities to advance marijuana legislation, any proposal would still need to secure Trump’s signature or sufficient congressional support to override a veto.

The post Rep. Dina Titus Says She’s Committed to Bipartisan Marijuana Reform With Trump Administration Following Reports of Trump’s Willingness to Sign “Clean” Descheduling Bill appeared first on The Marijuana Herald.