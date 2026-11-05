Daily Cannabis News Brief for 11/5/2026

The Marijuana Herald - Marijuana news and information

Below is The Marijuana Herald’s Daily Cannabis News Brief for November 5, 2026, sponsored by Trulieve. The Marijuana Herald publishes a new edition every weekday at around 3 p.m. Pacific Time. Previous editions can be found by clicking here.

A senior adviser to President Donald Trump tells The Marijuana Herald that the president would sign legislation removing marijuana entirely from the Controlled Substances Act if Democrats pass a straightforward descheduling bill. However, the adviser said Trump would likely veto the MORE Act or similar legislation containing social equity provisions.

Congressman David Joyce (R-OH), co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, tells The Marijuana Herald that federal marijuana rescheduling should be accompanied by broader legislative reforms addressing banking access, states’ rights and federal regulation. Joyce says he is prepared to work with both parties and the Trump administration, pointing to the SAFE Banking Act, STATES 2.0 Act and PREPARE Act as important components of federal marijuana reform.

A new study published in Science uncovered evidence of marijuana use in ceremonial burial practices approximately 2,800 years ago in southern Siberia. Researchers identified more than 1,000 preserved marijuana seeds and detected cannabinol (CBN) in ancient human hair, providing rare direct evidence connecting marijuana consumption to burial rituals centuries before some of the earliest written accounts.

Just one of Massachusetts’ 351 cities and towns has voted in favor of repealing recreational marijuana legalization in preliminary election results. Dover narrowly supported Question 8 with 52.6% voting yes, while approximately 75.6% of voters statewide rejected the repeal measure.

Minnesota generated approximately $220.8 million in combined recreational and medical marijuana sales across an estimated 3.75 million transactions during the first nine months of 2026. September established a new monthly record of $29.4 million, with recreational purchases accounting for approximately $20 million.

Georgia regulators issued six new medical marijuana dispensary licenses on November 4, increasing the statewide total from 22 to 28, a 27.3% increase. Trulieve received two licenses for Atlanta locations, while True Bliss received four for locations in Atlanta, Fayetteville, Marietta and Buford. The expansion comes as Georgia’s medical marijuana patient registry approaches 65,000.

Cronos Group reported record third-quarter revenue of $63.5 million, a 75% increase from the same period in 2025. Gross profit reached $32.3 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 201% to $17.1 million, driven by growing marijuana sales in Canada, Israel and Germany.

Voters in two Michigan cities approved marijuana business expansion measures during Tuesday’s election. Bad Axe overturned its seven-year prohibition on marijuana establishments, while Menominee approved increasing its recreational marijuana retailer limit from nine to 13.

TerrAscend reported $68.2 million in third-quarter revenue, up 4.8% from a year earlier, while extending its streak of positive operating cash flow to 17 consecutive quarters. The company generated $8.8 million in operating cash flow, $6.1 million in free cash flow and $17.5 million in adjusted EBITDA.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s new restrictions on intoxicating hemp products, clearing a legal obstacle ahead of provisions taking effect November 12. The ruling came the same day Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced lawsuits against four retailers accused of illegally selling marijuana products disguised as hemp.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces has scheduled a November 19 hearing in a case challenging whether a positive marijuana drug test can establish that a service member knowingly consumed THC. The case could have significant implications for military marijuana prosecutions that rely on urinalysis results without direct evidence of intentional use.

New York began accepting applications today for its first adult-use marijuana nursery licenses, allowing businesses to produce and distribute seeds, clones and immature plants to licensed operators. Regulators are accepting just 50 applications during the initial round, with submissions reviewed in the order received.

Trulieve reported $230.2 million in third-quarter revenue, a 64.3% gross margin and approximately $869,000 in net income attributable to common shareholders, reversing a $26.8 million loss from a year earlier. The company also reported $74.4 million in operating cash flow and significant tax benefits following federal medical marijuana rescheduling.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D) appointed Manny Welsh as his new chief of staff, placing an official with extensive marijuana regulatory experience in one of the state’s most influential executive positions. Welsh previously oversaw the Maryland Cannabis Administration, the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabis Commission, and the Office of Social Equity.

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