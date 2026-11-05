Georgia Approves Six New Medical Marijuana Dispensary Licenses, Bringing Statewide Total to 28

The Marijuana Herald - Marijuana news and information

Georgia regulators have issued six new medical marijuana dispensary licenses, bringing the statewide total to 28 as the state’s medical marijuana program continues expanding amid growing patient enrollment.

According to the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission’s updated licensing records, all six licenses were issued Wednesday, November 4, with two awarded to Trulieve GA Inc. and four to businesses operating under the True Bliss Dispensary brand.

Trulieve received licenses for two additional Atlanta locations, one in northwest Atlanta and another in the Camp Creek area. The approvals increase Trulieve’s total number of licensed Georgia dispensaries from seven to nine.

True Bliss, operated by TheraTrue Georgia, received four additional licenses for locations in Atlanta, Fayetteville, Marietta and Buford. The additions bring the company’s total to eight licensed dispensaries in Georgia, up from four previously.

The six approvals represent a 27.3% increase in Georgia’s total number of licensed medical marijuana dispensaries, which stood at 22 following the commission’s previous licensing round in September. All six new licenses are listed as active in the state’s database, although that does not necessarily mean the locations have opened for business.

The newly issued licenses come as Georgia prepares for another round of dispensary applications. As The Marijuana Herald reported yesterday, the commission announced that applications will be accepted November 16 through November 20, with the state’s medical marijuana patient registry approaching 65,000.

Under Georgia law, each of the state’s six licensed medical marijuana producers can operate five dispensaries initially, with additional locations authorized as the patient registry reaches specified enrollment thresholds. The current limit is nine dispensaries per producer, increasing to 10 once the registry reaches 65,000 patients.

Georgia’s medical marijuana program has expanded substantially since the Putting Georgia’s Patients First Act took effect July 1. The law broadened qualifying conditions and permitted additional products, including marijuana flower intended for vaporization and concentrated products, while maintaining the state’s prohibition on smoking marijuana.

The state’s 28 active dispensing licenses are now held by businesses operating under five brands: Trulieve, True Bliss, Botanical Sciences, Fine Fettle and Treevana Remedy. Georgia also allows qualifying independent pharmacies to dispense certain medical marijuana products under a separate licensing system.

The post Georgia Approves Six New Medical Marijuana Dispensary Licenses, Bringing Statewide Total to 28 appeared first on The Marijuana Herald.