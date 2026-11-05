Federal Judge Dismisses Challenge to Missouri Hemp Law as Attorney General Sues Four Retailers

The Marijuana Herald - Marijuana news and information

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s new restrictions on intoxicating hemp products, clearing a major legal obstacle just eight days before key provisions of the law take effect. The ruling came on November 4, the same day Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced lawsuits against four retailers accused of illegally selling marijuana products disguised as hemp.

U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool of the Western District of Missouri dismissed the challenge to House Bill 2641, which places hemp-derived cannabinoid products under the state’s existing marijuana regulatory framework. According to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, the court rejected arguments that the legislation conflicts with federal law or violates constitutional protections.

The lawsuit, filed in July by the MoHemp Trade Association, Lifted Liquids and MNG 2005, challenged the law on three grounds. The plaintiffs argued that its definitions of hemp and marijuana were unconstitutionally vague, that its restrictions improperly interfered with interstate commerce, and that federal hemp protections preempted portions of the legislation.

As previously reported by The Marijuana Herald, the companies argued that Missouri’s marijuana licensing restrictions would leave existing hemp businesses without a practical way to continue operating legally. They also contended that the legislation could affect nonintoxicating products containing cannabidiol (CBD), despite being presented as a measure targeting intoxicating cannabinoids.

Governor Mike Kehoe (R) signed HB 2641 in April. The legislation generally requires the cultivation, manufacturing, testing, transportation and retail sale of covered hemp-derived cannabinoid products to occur through businesses licensed under Missouri’s marijuana program.

Certain restrictions take effect November 12, including provisions affecting synthetically produced cannabinoids, qualifying smokable hemp products containing THCA, and certain hemp-derived THC edibles. The implementation of restrictions on other products is tied to the status of federal hemp restrictions.

Separately, Hanaway announced four lawsuits targeting Puffers Choice LLC in Aurora, CBD Kratom Cannabis Dispensary in Des Peres, Herb Depot in Independence, and Token THC Dispensary in Rock Port.

According to the attorney general’s office, the businesses allegedly marketed products as federally legal hemp despite selling products that exceeded applicable THC limits and qualified as marijuana under Missouri law. Several businesses also allegedly represented themselves as licensed dispensaries or suggested their products were subject to the same regulatory testing and safety standards governing Missouri’s legal marijuana market.

The state is seeking civil penalties, court orders preventing further unlawful conduct and other remedies. In three of the cases, involving Puffers Choice, CBD Kratom Cannabis Dispensary and Herb Depot, prosecutors are also asking courts to designate the locations as statutory drug-den public nuisances.

“Missourians deserve honesty and legality from the businesses operating in their communities”, Hanaway said in announcing the enforcement actions.

The lawsuits concern alleged violations of existing state laws and are separate from the newly upheld restrictions scheduled to begin taking effect November 12. The allegations against the four retailers have not been adjudicated.

The November 4 ruling represents a significant victory for Missouri officials as they prepare to enforce the new regulatory framework, which will substantially restrict the ability of businesses outside the state’s licensed marijuana industry to sell hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

The post Federal Judge Dismisses Challenge to Missouri Hemp Law as Attorney General Sues Four Retailers appeared first on The Marijuana Herald.