TerrAscend Reports $68.2 Million in Quarterly Marijuana Revenue, Extends Positive Cash Flow Streak to 17 Quarters

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TerrAscend Corp. reported $68.2 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 4.8% from the same period last year, while extending its streak of positive operating cash flow to 17 consecutive quarters.

According to financial results released today, the marijuana company generated $68.2 million in net revenue during the quarter ending September 30, compared to $65.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue also increased from the $67.1 million reported in the second quarter of this year.

Gross profit reached $35.7 million, up from $33.9 million a year earlier, while gross profit margin improved slightly from 52.1% to 52.3%. The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $5.5 million, narrowing from a $9.9 million loss during the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $17.5 million, compared to $17 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.6%, down slightly from 26.1%.

TerrAscend generated $8.8 million in operating cash flow from continuing operations, up from $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. Free cash flow reached $6.1 million, compared to $4.9 million a year earlier, marking the company’s 13th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow.

Executive Chairman Jason Wild said the results reflected continued improvements in revenue, gross margin and earnings, alongside the company’s ability to consistently generate cash from its operations.

Pennsylvania was a particularly strong market during the quarter. TerrAscend reported a 12% increase in same-store retail sales and a 31% increase in wholesale revenue, contributing to overall year-over-year revenue growth of 16.8% in the state. Five of the company’s six Apothecarium dispensaries ranked among Pennsylvania’s 15 highest-performing stores, according to the company.

TerrAscend also reported revenue growth in Maryland, both compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year. In New Jersey, the company said it increased sales and market share across key marijuana product categories.

During the quarter, TerrAscend completed its acquisition of Aunt Mary’s dispensary in Flemington, New Jersey, bringing its total retail footprint in the state to five locations. The newly acquired dispensary generates more than $10 million in annualized revenue, according to TerrAscend, and is expected to contribute positively to earnings and cash flow.

The company also continued preparing for a potential listing on a major U.S. stock exchange, with shareholders approving a share consolidation in August. TerrAscend’s board separately renewed a share repurchase program authorizing up to $10 million in stock buybacks.

TerrAscend ended September with $42.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $42 million at the end of June. The company spent $2.7 million on capital expenditures during the quarter, primarily for cultivation improvements and facility optimization.

The financial results reflect continuing operations and exclude TerrAscend’s Michigan assets, which have been classified as discontinued operations since the second quarter of 2025. The company maintains marijuana operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio and California, along with retail operations in Canada.

The post TerrAscend Reports $68.2 Million in Quarterly Marijuana Revenue, Extends Positive Cash Flow Streak to 17 Quarters appeared first on The Marijuana Herald.