U.S. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) Calls for Marijuana Banking and States’ Rights Reforms as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

The Marijuana Herald - Marijuana news and information

Congressman David Joyce (R-OH), co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, tells The Marijuana Herald that federal marijuana rescheduling should be accompanied by broader legislative efforts addressing banking access, states’ rights and federal regulation. Joyce says he is prepared to work with lawmakers from both parties and President Donald Trump’s administration to advance those reforms.

The statement, provided exclusively to The Marijuana Herald today, comes two days after Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in the midterm elections, setting up a new political landscape for marijuana legislation when the next Congress convenes in January.

“As we recently saw at the ballot box, marijuana policy remains an important issue for voters across the country, with state-level ballot measures underscoring the need for thoughtful federal action,” said Joyce.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have worked to advance legislation that addresses the key components of federal marijuana policy, from the PREPARE Act’s framework for federal regulation with a change in marijuana’s scheduling status to the STATES 2.0 Act’s approach to aligning federal and state cannabis laws and the SAFE Banking Act’s protections for financial institutions serving state-legal cannabis businesses.”

Joyce emphasized that those legislative proposals should remain central to discussions about the future of federal marijuana policy, even as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) moves closer to completing its broader rescheduling process.

“As we consider the path forward on rescheduling, these legislative efforts should be part of that conversation,” Joyce said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and the Administration to make meaningful progress.”

The Marijuana Herald had specifically asked Joyce whether he would support a “clean” marijuana descheduling bill without social equity provisions, following our recent report that a senior Trump adviser said the president would sign such legislation but would likely veto a proposal containing social equity measures. Joyce did not directly address whether he supports that approach or considers social equity provisions necessary, instead emphasizing the importance of broader federal reforms.

Joyce has been among the most active Republican supporters of federal marijuana reform, sponsoring several bipartisan proposals designed to address different aspects of the conflict between federal prohibition and state legalization.

In April 2025, Joyce joined Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) in introducing the PREPARE Act (H.R. 2935), which would establish a federal commission tasked with developing recommendations for regulating marijuana following the end of federal prohibition. The proposal would examine potential federal regulatory structures while accounting for existing state marijuana laws, although it would not itself legalize or deschedule marijuana.

That same month, Joyce introduced the STATES 2.0 Act (H.R. 2934), alongside Representatives Max Miller (R-OH) and Dina Titus (D-NV). The legislation would generally exempt marijuana activity conducted in compliance with qualifying state or tribal laws from federal prohibition, allowing states to maintain their own regulatory systems without requiring nationwide legalization.

More recently, Joyce led the June introduction of the SAFE Banking Act of 2026 (H.R. 9471). The measure would establish federal protections for banks, credit unions and other financial institutions serving state-legal marijuana businesses, addressing an issue that has persisted despite the expansion of regulated marijuana markets across the country.

Although the three proposals address different aspects of federal marijuana policy, each would establish protections or regulatory mechanisms that are not automatically provided by moving marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III.

Joyce’s comments also come as the DEA’s broader marijuana rescheduling case reaches another procedural milestone. Today is the deadline for parties to submit their final responses to supplemental briefs concerning a Government Accountability Office report on federal drug scheduling procedures.

Once the briefing period concludes, Chief Administrative Law Judge Derek Julius can move toward issuing his recommendation on the proposal to transfer marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III. The recommendation will precede a final decision by DEA Administrator Terrance Cole, although no deadline has been established for the judge to complete his review.

The incoming Democratic majorities could also create new opportunities for marijuana legislation, particularly proposals with existing bipartisan support. However, any legislation passed by the next Congress would still require President Trump’s signature or sufficient congressional support to override a veto.

The post U.S. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) Calls for Marijuana Banking and States’ Rights Reforms as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress appeared first on The Marijuana Herald.