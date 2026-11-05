Study Finds Evidence of Marijuana Use in Burial Rituals 2,800 Years Ago, With Cannabinoids Detected in Human Hair

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A new study published today in the journal Science has uncovered evidence that marijuana was used in ceremonial practices nearly 2,800 years ago, with researchers identifying more than 1,000 preserved cannabis seeds and traces of cannabinoids in ancient human hair discovered at a burial site in Siberia.

The study examined remains from Tunnug 1, an ancient burial mound in southern Siberia associated with the Scythians, a group of nomadic peoples who inhabited the Eurasian steppes. The findings provide unusually direct evidence connecting marijuana to human activity during the early eighth century B.C., several centuries before some of the earliest written accounts of its ceremonial use.

Researchers from the University of Bern and collaborating institutions identified more than 1,000 marijuana seeds near the central burial area. Radiocarbon dating placed the seeds at approximately 2,800 years old, confirming that they belonged to the original burial context rather than being introduced centuries later.

The team also examined remarkably well-preserved human hair recovered from the site, detecting cannabinol (CBN), a cannabinoid that can form as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) degrades over time. The presence of cannabinoid compounds in human remains, alongside the substantial quantity of marijuana seeds, provides evidence that the plant may have been consumed by people associated with the burial ceremonies.

The discovery is particularly significant because previous archaeological findings have typically involved preserved marijuana plants, seeds or residues found in ceremonial equipment. Identifying cannabinoid compounds in human hair offers an additional line of evidence connecting the plant to ancient populations.

The burial site also contained the remains of numerous horses and at least one human believed to have been associated with sacrificial practices. Researchers suggest marijuana may have played a role in the ceremonies, potentially through inhalation of smoke, spiritual rituals or even the sedation of individuals involved in sacrifices. The precise manner and purpose of consumption remain uncertain.

The findings also provide new archaeological context for descriptions recorded centuries later by the ancient Greek historian Herodotus. Writing during the fifth century B.C., Herodotus described Scythians throwing cannabis onto heated stones inside enclosed structures and inhaling the resulting fumes during purification ceremonies following burials.

Previous archaeological research has identified evidence of marijuana consumption dating back approximately 2,500 years at the Jirzankal Cemetery in western China, where researchers discovered wooden braziers containing cannabinoid residues. Other discoveries in the region have included preserved marijuana plants placed alongside human remains.

The Siberian findings extend the archaeological evidence of ceremonial marijuana use further into the past while providing a rare combination of preserved plant material and cannabinoid traces in human remains.

Although the researchers identified CBN, they were unable to directly quantify the original THC concentrations in the ancient hair samples. The findings therefore do not establish how much marijuana was consumed, how it was administered or whether it produced intoxicating effects.

Beyond the evidence of ancient consumption, the exceptionally preserved seeds may also provide valuable genetic information about marijuana populations that existed thousands of years before modern cultivation. Researchers believe further examination of the material could help clarify the plant’s domestication history and how its characteristics have changed over time.

The post Study Finds Evidence of Marijuana Use in Burial Rituals 2,800 Years Ago, With Cannabinoids Detected in Human Hair appeared first on The Marijuana Herald.