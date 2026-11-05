Only One of Massachusetts’ 351 Cities and Towns Backs Marijuana Repeal

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Only one community in Massachusetts has voted in favor of repealing legal recreational marijuana sales in preliminary results from Tuesday’s election, with Dover standing alone among municipalities reporting results as voters across the state overwhelmingly rejected Question 8.

Massachusetts has 351 cities and towns, and Dover, a small community in Norfolk County southwest of Boston, is the only one where a majority has supported the repeal proposal in results reported so far. In Dover, 52.6% voted yes on Question 8, compared to 47.4% who voted no, a margin of just 5.2 percentage points.

The local outcome contrasts sharply with statewide voting, where approximately 75.6% opposed the measure and 24.4% supported it. Dover’s support for repeal was more than 28 percentage points higher than the statewide average, making it an unusual exception in an election where maintaining legal marijuana sales received overwhelming support.

The results also show how broadly opposition to repeal extended across Massachusetts. Support for preserving recreational marijuana sales was not limited to the state’s larger cities or communities with established marijuana industries. Smaller towns and suburban municipalities also rejected the proposal, with Dover emerging as the lone exception among those with reported results.

Question 8 would have repealed the laws authorizing recreational marijuana businesses and eliminated the existing legal framework for recreational home cultivation, while leaving medical marijuana legal. Under the proposal published by the Secretary of the Commonwealth, adults 21 and older would have remained allowed to possess up to one ounce of marijuana, with possession of larger quantities subject to additional restrictions.

The vote comes ten years after Massachusetts residents approved recreational marijuana legalization in 2016, when 53.7% supported the original ballot measure. The margin against repeal in 2026 is substantially larger than the margin by which legalization was originally approved.

Although Question 8’s defeat is clear, town-by-town results remain preliminary, and some municipalities have not yet reported complete totals. The Secretary of the Commonwealth will publish official results following local certification, meaning Dover’s status as the only community supporting repeal could change as remaining votes are finalized, although it currently appears unlikely.

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