New York Begins Accepting Applications for First Marijuana Nursery Licenses

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New York began accepting applications today for its first adult-use marijuana nursery licenses, establishing a new licensing category for businesses supplying seeds, clones and immature plants to the state’s legal marijuana industry.

Under a resolution approved by the Cannabis Control Board on October 1, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will accept just 50 applications during the initial licensing round. The application period is scheduled to close as soon as the 50th submission is received, rather than remaining open for a predetermined number of days.

Applications are being handled through the New York Business Express portal, with submissions reviewed in the order they are received. Applications beyond the initial 50 will not be considered during this round, and associated application fees will be returned.

The new license category allows businesses to produce, package, label and distribute marijuana seeds, clones, immature plants and other agricultural products used in cultivation. Licensed nurseries will be permitted to supply these materials to authorized cultivators, microbusinesses, cooperatives, registered organizations and other nurseries.

Nursery licenses do not authorize direct marijuana sales to consumers. Instead, they establish a dedicated wholesale system for supplying plant genetics and propagation materials to businesses operating within New York’s regulated market.

The application fee is $1,000, with separate licensing fees determined by the type of cultivation. Outdoor nurseries may operate with up to 100,000 square feet of canopy space and face a $750 licensing fee. Mixed-light nurseries are limited to 10,000 square feet, with a $1,000 fee, while indoor nurseries have the same 10,000-square-foot limit and a $2,000 licensing fee.

Qualified social and economic equity applicants are eligible for a 50% reduction in both application and licensing fees.

Applicants must also satisfy several requirements, including providing business ownership information, demonstrating control over their proposed operating location and obtaining a Nursery Grower Certificate of Registration from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. A labor peace agreement is also required.

The Cannabis Control Board established the 50-application limit to help regulators manage the initial rollout and avoid lengthy processing delays. OCM has indicated that additional application rounds are planned, although dates have not been announced.

Once the initial application period closes, regulators will begin reviewing submissions, with applicants generally given an opportunity to correct deficiencies. OCM expects applications to be presented to the Cannabis Control Board for licensing decisions within several months, depending on their completeness and complexity.

The opening comes just over a month after the Cannabis Control Board approved the November 5 launch, adding another licensing category to a legal marijuana market that has continued expanding its retail and cultivation operations.

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