Maryland Governor Appoints Former Cannabis Regulatory Overseer as New Chief of Staff

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Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D) announced today that Manny Welsh, who previously oversaw the state’s marijuana regulatory agencies and cannabis policy implementation, has been appointed his new chief of staff, effective immediately.

Welsh previously served as deputy chief of staff, overseeing 12 state agencies and policy implementation involving economic development, social equity, and regulation of the marijuana, alcohol and tobacco industries. His responsibilities included oversight of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabis Commission, and the Office of Social Equity.

According to the governor’s announcement, Welsh replaces Lester Davis, who has been appointed interim chief executive officer of the Maryland Technology Development Corporation.

Welsh’s involvement in marijuana policy dates back to January 2024, when he assumed responsibility for overseeing several agencies central to Maryland’s recreational marijuana market. When announcing his appointment in December 2023, Moore specifically highlighted cannabis policy, saying Welsh’s expanded leadership role would help ensure Maryland placed equity at the forefront of its economic development efforts, procurement reform, labor relations and cannabis policy.

Since October 2025, Welsh has served as principal deputy chief of staff and Maryland’s first chief administrative officer, overseeing executive branch operations and helping coordinate implementation of the governor’s agenda across state agencies.

“Manny has been an invaluable asset to this administration since day one,” Moore said in today’s announcement, highlighting Welsh’s experience navigating state government and coordinating major policy initiatives.

Welsh previously spent more than seven years in leadership positions under former Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, including serving as chief of staff. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Towson University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Baltimore.

The appointment places an official with direct experience overseeing Maryland’s marijuana regulatory system in one of the state’s most influential executive positions. The governor’s announcement did not indicate whether Welsh will continue directly overseeing cannabis-related agencies in his new role.

Moore’s announcement comes two days after he won reelection for governor.

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