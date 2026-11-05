Minnesota Marijuana Sales Reach $220.8 Million Through September, With Record $29.4 Million Sold During Month

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Minnesota’s legal marijuana market generated approximately $220.8 million in combined recreational and medical sales across 3.75 million transactions during the first nine months of 2026, with September setting a new monthly record at $29.4 million.

According to updated figures from the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management’s Cannabis Market Monitor, adult-use marijuana purchases accounted for approximately $20 million in September, while medical marijuana sales contributed another $9.3 million. The combined total represents a 5.3% increase over August’s $27.9 million and a roughly 54% increase from the $19.1 million recorded in January.

Recreational marijuana sales have been the primary driver of the market’s growth. Adult-use purchases increased from approximately $10.3 million in January to $20 million in September, an increase of about 95%. Medical marijuana sales have remained comparatively stable, generally ranging between $8.5 million and $10 million per month.

For the first nine months of 2026, adult-use marijuana sales totaled approximately $136.7 million, compared to $84.1 million in medical marijuana purchases. Recreational sales accounted for roughly 62% of the combined market.

Monthly sales have generally increased throughout the year, rising from $22 million in March to $24.1 million in April, $25.9 million in May and $26.3 million in June. The market generated $27.5 million in July and $27.9 million in August before reaching September’s record total.

The state’s dashboard also reports $272.12 million in marijuana sales and 4,621,893 transactions over the trailing 12-month period, which includes the final months of 2025. Marijuana flower remains the largest product category, accounting for approximately $129 million in sales during that period, followed by concentrates at $80 million and shake and trim at $40 million.

Minnesota’s growing retail network now includes 238 licensed adult-use retail sites and 52 medical retail sites. The state has issued 415 marijuana business licenses across various categories, including 178 to applicants with social equity classifications.

Minnesota legalized recreational marijuana in 2023, with state-licensed adult-use retail sales beginning in September 2025. The latest figures reflect the market’s continued expansion during its first full calendar year of recreational sales.

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