Michigan Voters Approve Marijuana Business Expansion in Two Cities, Ending One Ban and Raising Retail Cap in Another

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Voters in two Michigan cities approved marijuana business expansion measures during Tuesday’s election, with Bad Axe overturning its longstanding prohibition on marijuana establishments and Menominee voting to increase the number of recreational marijuana retailers allowed within city limits.

In Bad Axe, located in Huron County, voters approved the proposal by a margin of 664 to 537, with approximately 55.3% voting in favor. According to unofficial election results published by Huron County, the measure repeals the city’s 2019 ordinance prohibiting marijuana establishments and replaces it with a policy allowing up to two businesses to operate.

The decision reverses a prohibition that had been in place for seven years. Bad Axe officials previously considered allowing marijuana businesses, including a 2023 effort that initially advanced through the city council before ultimately being rejected. Tuesday’s vote establishes a new path for businesses to enter the local market, although operators will still need to obtain the necessary state licenses and comply with applicable local regulations.

Meanwhile, voters in Menominee, located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, approved increasing the city’s limit on recreational marijuana retailers from nine to 13. According to unofficial results from Menominee County, the proposal received 1,812 votes in favor and 1,222 against, with approximately 59.7% supporting the expansion.

The voter-approved ordinance amends Section 11.3 of the Menominee Code of Ordinances, increasing the maximum number of marijuana retail establishments by four, a 44% increase over the previous limit.

The Menominee proposal reached voters following a legal challenge that threatened to remove it from the ballot. In September, Menominee County Circuit Court Judge Mary Barglind rejected the challenge, allowing the citizen-initiated measure to proceed to the November election. The dispute followed years of debate and litigation over the number of marijuana retailers permitted in the city.

Both measures were approved during Michigan’s November 3 general election, giving local marijuana businesses additional opportunities in two communities with different regulatory approaches. Bad Axe will move from prohibiting marijuana establishments to allowing a limited number, while Menominee will expand an existing retail market that had previously been capped at nine locations.

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