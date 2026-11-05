Cronos Group Reports Record $63.5 Million in Quarterly Revenue, Up 75% From Last Year

The Marijuana Herald - Marijuana news and information

Cronos Group Inc. announced today that it generated a record $63.5 million in revenue during the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 75% compared to the same period last year, driven by strong marijuana sales in Canada, Israel and Germany.

According to the company’s quarterly financial report, revenue increased from $36.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing a $27.1 million gain. On a constant-currency basis, revenue grew 73%, reflecting substantial growth independent of foreign exchange fluctuations.

Gross profit climbed 76% to a record $32.3 million, compared with $18.3 million a year earlier. Gross margin reached 50.9%, up slightly from 50.4%, as increased sales volumes and stronger international demand helped improve profitability.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) reached a record $17.1 million, up 201% from $5.7 million during the third quarter of 2025. The improvement was primarily driven by higher gross profit, partially offset by increased operating expenses.

Cronos reported net income of $17.8 million, compared with $28.3 million a year earlier. The decline was attributed to lower nonoperating income, higher expenses and changes in income taxes.

Canada remained the company’s largest market, generating $35.1 million in quarterly revenue, an increase of 52% year-over-year. Cronos’ Spinach brand maintained its position as Canada’s second-largest overall marijuana brand, increasing its national market share to 6.3%.

Spinach also remained the country’s leading edible marijuana brand for the ninth consecutive quarter, capturing 21.8% of the market. The brand maintained its position as Canada’s top-selling vape brand for the third consecutive quarter, with an 11.4% share.

In Israel, quarterly revenue reached $15.1 million, an increase of 33% compared to last year and the company’s 11th consecutive quarter of record revenue in the country. Cronos said its PEACE NATURALS brand maintained its position as Israel’s leading medical marijuana brand.

Revenue from countries outside Canada and Israel climbed 614% to $13.2 million, compared with $1.9 million during the same quarter in 2025. The growth was driven primarily by increased demand for marijuana flower in Germany, where Cronos reported record sales.

For the first nine months of 2026, Cronos generated $161.7 million in revenue, an increase of 58% compared with $102.1 million during the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period reached $35.2 million, up 265%.

The company ended September with approximately $840.6 million in cash, restricted cash, short-term investments and interest-bearing deposits. Cronos also repurchased 3.2 million shares for $9.4 million during the quarter, bringing its year-to-date repurchases to 15.5 million shares worth $42.3 million.

Following the end of the quarter, Cronos completed its €57.5 million acquisition of CanAdelaar, the largest marijuana producer participating in the Netherlands’ regulated recreational marijuana pilot program. The acquisition gives the company a substantial production and distribution presence in the Dutch market.

Cronos Chairman and CEO Mike Gorenstein said the company achieved record revenue, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter while continuing to reduce its outstanding share count. He credited growing market share in Canada and increased international demand, particularly in Germany, for the company’s performance.

The post Cronos Group Reports Record $63.5 Million in Quarterly Revenue, Up 75% From Last Year appeared first on The Marijuana Herald.