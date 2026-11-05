Senior Trump Adviser Says President Would Sign “Clean” Marijuana Descheduling Bill Passed by Democrats

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A senior adviser to President Donald Trump tells The Marijuana Herald that the president would sign legislation removing marijuana entirely from the federal Controlled Substances Act if Democrats pass a “clean descheduling bill” and send it to his desk after they take control of the House and Senate in January.

However, the adviser said Trump would likely veto the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act or similar legislation that combines descheduling with additional provisions, particularly those involving social equity.

The comments come two days after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, giving the party an opportunity to advance federal marijuana legislation when the new Congress convenes in January.

According to the adviser, Trump is open to ending federal marijuana prohibition through legislation, but would prefer a straightforward proposal focused specifically on descheduling rather than a broader package addressing multiple aspects of marijuana policy.

The distinction could prove significant for Democratic lawmakers considering how to approach marijuana reform under their newly secured congressional majorities.

The MORE Act, which was introduced by Representative Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act, but it also includes provisions to expunge certain federal marijuana convictions, establish programs supporting communities disproportionately impacted by prohibition, and impose a federal tax on marijuana products to fund those programs (the proposal has previously passed the full House of Representatives, but has never received a vote in the Senate).

The adviser indicated that such additional provisions would make Trump unlikely to sign the legislation, even though he would support the underlying removal of marijuana from federal scheduling.

The comments represent a potentially significant development in federal marijuana policy, suggesting that the newly elected Democratic Congress could have a path to ending federal marijuana prohibition with the support of a Republican president. However, Democrats would still need to overcome legislative obstacles, including the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for advancing most legislation.

The adviser, who requested anonymity and whose position The Marijuana Herald independently verified, has a history of providing The Marijuana Herald with advance information about major Trump administration decisions, including several that subsequently materialized.

In March, the adviser told us that Trump was considering removing Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was subsequently dismissed on April 2. The following day, on April 3, the adviser told The Marijuana Herald that Trump wanted Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to move forward with marijuana rescheduling rather than waiting for a permanent replacement. Blanche signed an order on April 22 moving certain state-licensed medical marijuana products to Schedule III.

The adviser also correctly predicted Trump’s December 2025 executive order directing the federal government to expedite marijuana rescheduling, providing details about the administration’s plans months before the order and reporting that an announcement was approaching before it was signed on December 18.

Not every prediction has materialized on the anticipated timeline. The adviser previously said Trump intended to establish a federal commission examining marijuana descheduling before the November midterms, an announcement that has yet to occur. According to the adviser, the delay is connected to the broader rescheduling process taking longer than anticipated, with the commission still intended to follow its completion.

Trump’s administration has already taken substantial action on marijuana policy. In December 2025, he signed an executive order directing the attorney general to complete the process of moving marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III as quickly as federal law allows. The Justice Department followed with its April medical marijuana order, while a separate Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) proceeding concerning broader rescheduling remains ongoing.

Descheduling would go considerably further than those actions, removing marijuana from the federal controlled substances schedules altogether rather than transferring it to a less restrictive category. This would end federal marijuana prohibition under the Controlled Substances Act, allowing states to establish their own marijuana policies without the conflict created by federal scheduling.

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