Trulieve Reports $230 Million in Quarterly Revenue, 64% Gross Margin as Company Returns to Profitability

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Trulieve Cannabis Corp. announced today that it generated $230.2 million in revenue during the third quarter of 2026, reporting a 64% gross margin and returning to profitability as its medical marijuana operations continued to grow.

According to the company’s quarterly financial results, revenue declined 20% from the $288.2 million reported during the same period last year. However, the comparison reflects Trulieve’s June restructuring, which removed its Harvest operations from consolidated financial statements. On a comparable medical-only basis, revenue increased from $222.3 million in the second quarter to $230.2 million in the third, a gain of approximately 3.6%.

Gross profit reached $148 million, representing a gross margin of 64.3%, compared to 58.9% a year earlier. Trulieve reported approximately $869,000 in net income attributable to common shareholders, reversing a $26.8 million loss during the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $89.2 million, representing 39% of quarterly revenue. That compares to $102.7 million in adjusted EBITDA during the same quarter last year.

The company generated $74.4 million in operating cash flow during the quarter, along with $45.4 million in free cash flow. Through the first nine months of 2026, operating cash flow reached $183.3 million, while free cash flow totaled approximately $120 million. Trulieve ended September with $326.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $255.5 million at the end of 2025.

Retail operations accounted for approximately 95% of quarterly revenue, generating $219.3 million in sales. Customer traffic increased 3% compared to the same period last year, while the number of products sold rose 6%. Trulieve also reported selling more than 10 million branded products through its retail operations during the quarter.

In Georgia, the company reported a sevenfold increase in customer traffic following the state’s July 1 expansion of its medical marijuana program, which allowed additional products and qualifying conditions. Trulieve currently operates seven dispensaries in Georgia and has received approval for two additional locations.

The company now operates 208 dispensaries nationwide, including 170 in Florida, 21 in Pennsylvania, 10 in West Virginia and seven in Georgia. Its cultivation and processing operations encompass approximately 3.5 million square feet.

“State licensed medical marijuana rescheduling unlocked major milestones including DEA registration, removal of 280E tax, and uplisting to the NYSE”, said Trulieve Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers.

The federal rescheduling of qualifying medical marijuana operations has also substantially changed the company’s tax position. Trulieve reported $26.3 million in income tax expenses during the third quarter, compared to $53 million a year earlier, with the reduction primarily attributed to the company no longer applying Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code to its 2026 medical marijuana operations.

However, Trulieve continues to dispute substantial tax liabilities from previous years. Its latest financial filing lists approximately $625.4 million in uncertain tax position liabilities, including $610 million associated with its challenge to the applicability of Section 280E. Those historical liabilities remain unresolved.

For the first nine months of 2026, Trulieve reported $787.9 million in consolidated revenue, compared to $888 million during the same period last year. The company recorded a net loss of approximately $403 million for the nine-month period, largely reflecting a $403.3 million accounting loss associated with the removal of Harvest from its consolidated operations.

Looking ahead, Trulieve expects fourth-quarter revenue to increase by a low-single-digit percentage compared to the third quarter. The company is projecting at least $225 million in operating cash flow for the full year, with capital expenditures of up to $105 million as it increases investment in markets including Georgia and Texas.

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