Unemployment down 0.7% in Riley County in September

Unemployment was down nearly one percentage point in Riley County between August and September.

That’s according to numbers released Friday by the Kansas Department of Labor. Riley County unemployment was down 0.7% from 3.8% in August to 3.1% in September.

Across the state, unemployment was flat at 3.3% in August and September. The rate was 2.7% in Pottawatomie County, down from 3.3%. Geary County was at 4.3%, down from 5.3%. Wabaunsee saw a drop to 2.9% from 3.2%.

Since September 2023, Kansas’ number of seasonally adjusted total non-farm jobs has increased by 19,200 because of an increase of 16,500 private-sector jobs and an increase of 2,700 government jobs, according to the report.