Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Manhattan Mercury

    SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | USD 383 Special Education working to fill staffing needs, still has positions open

    By Emma Loura eloura@themercury.com,

    2 days ago

    The Manhattan-Ogden Special Education Department has been working to fill staff shortages to meet the learning needs of students and support teachers. At Wednesday’s meeting, Jessica Nelson, the special education director, said USD 383 had 1,451 special needs students and 315 gifted students in the 2023-24 school year.

    “We are having some staff shortages and we are also making sure that our staff are not overwhelmed with the amount of buildings,” Nelson said.

    USD 383 provides special education services to Manhattan Catholic School and Flint Hills Christian School as well, providing transportation for the private school students. They receive the services at the public schools.

    Nelson said the special education team worked quickly to fill the staff openings in the department. Several of these searches are ongoing.

    “We still are actively seeking applicants for social worker, school psychologist, ASL interpreter, low-incidence teacher and paraeducator so if you know of anyone, we would love to talk to them,” Nelson said. “Those were our biggest challenges, working with our staff. How do we get the coverage, how do we make sure our kids are getting the necessary services that are their individualized education plans? That is what we hit the ground running with.”

    Board purchases two new vehicles, hires new 11 drivers

    The USD 383 school board unanimously approved the purchase of a new 21-passenger special education school bus, for the price of $109,836 and the purchase of a new 46-passenger activity bus for $260,000.

    Per the transportation maintenance requirements, the district replaces vehicles after they have run 250,000 miles, or after 12 years of service.

    According to the transportation report presented to the board by Andrea Adams, the director of transportation, the Manhattan-Ogden school district employed 48 school bus drivers and 21 school bus monitors in the 2023-2024 school year.

    The school district received 15 applications for bus drivers and hired 11 qualifying applicants.

    “People are not beating down the door to become bus drivers, and I’m pleased with the number of applicants you managed to bring in,” board member Karla Hagemeister said.

    Change order for Lincoln building increases max price to nearly $10 million

    Even with renovations wrapping up on the Lincoln Education Center, officials said miscellaneous items in the building still need to be fixed. This includes repairs to the fire alarm system, miscellaneous electrical work, added lock sets and ceiling tiles.

    “It’s all the stuff that you realize, once you’re into a space that still needs to be fixed or adjusted,” Hagemeister said.

    This changed the guaranteed maximum price package with McCownGordon Construction by $75,505 to $9.98 million. The school board unanimously approved the change order and the price change.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Kentucky Historical Society Foundation names Kathey Golightly Sanders next executive director
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    BLINK, BLINK, BLINK, BLINK again — core river region bathed in light, one more night to go
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Largest Handmade Gift Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Craft Market With 65+ Vendors
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Opinion: Trump's snub: Ignoring Aurora's GOP mayor and some council members
    David Heitz7 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz25 days ago
    ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ to appreciate critical importance of clean water, wastewater management
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy