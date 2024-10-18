SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | USD 383 Special Education working to fill staffing needs, still has positions open

The Manhattan-Ogden Special Education Department has been working to fill staff shortages to meet the learning needs of students and support teachers. At Wednesday’s meeting, Jessica Nelson, the special education director, said USD 383 had 1,451 special needs students and 315 gifted students in the 2023-24 school year.

“We are having some staff shortages and we are also making sure that our staff are not overwhelmed with the amount of buildings,” Nelson said.

USD 383 provides special education services to Manhattan Catholic School and Flint Hills Christian School as well, providing transportation for the private school students. They receive the services at the public schools.

Nelson said the special education team worked quickly to fill the staff openings in the department. Several of these searches are ongoing.

“We still are actively seeking applicants for social worker, school psychologist, ASL interpreter, low-incidence teacher and paraeducator so if you know of anyone, we would love to talk to them,” Nelson said. “Those were our biggest challenges, working with our staff. How do we get the coverage, how do we make sure our kids are getting the necessary services that are their individualized education plans? That is what we hit the ground running with.”

Board purchases two new vehicles, hires new 11 drivers

The USD 383 school board unanimously approved the purchase of a new 21-passenger special education school bus, for the price of $109,836 and the purchase of a new 46-passenger activity bus for $260,000.

Per the transportation maintenance requirements, the district replaces vehicles after they have run 250,000 miles, or after 12 years of service.

According to the transportation report presented to the board by Andrea Adams, the director of transportation, the Manhattan-Ogden school district employed 48 school bus drivers and 21 school bus monitors in the 2023-2024 school year.

The school district received 15 applications for bus drivers and hired 11 qualifying applicants.

“People are not beating down the door to become bus drivers, and I’m pleased with the number of applicants you managed to bring in,” board member Karla Hagemeister said.

Change order for Lincoln building increases max price to nearly $10 million

Even with renovations wrapping up on the Lincoln Education Center, officials said miscellaneous items in the building still need to be fixed. This includes repairs to the fire alarm system, miscellaneous electrical work, added lock sets and ceiling tiles.

“It’s all the stuff that you realize, once you’re into a space that still needs to be fixed or adjusted,” Hagemeister said.

This changed the guaranteed maximum price package with McCownGordon Construction by $75,505 to $9.98 million. The school board unanimously approved the change order and the price change.