Troy Jackson speaks at an election night event in Portland on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Photo by Robert F. Bukaty of the Associated Press.

In her previous five races for the U.S. Senate, Susan Collins had never lost York County. Her ability to overperform other Republicans in the southernmost part of Maine’s left-leaning 1st Congressional District served as an electoral firewall of sorts, helping power Collins to a string of victories over her 30-year Senate career.

But that firewall imploded for Collins this year against Democratic challenger and now Sen.-elect Troy Jackson.

In 2020, Collins won York County by nearly 5 percentage points over Democrat Sara Gideon. This year, Jackson secured a nearly 11-point advantage.

A Maine Monitor analysis of statewide results from the Associated Press found that, as of Nov. 13 with 97 percent of votes reported, 49 different cities and towns across Maine flipped from supporting Collins in 2020 to Jackson in 2026. This included some of the state’s largest cities such as Bangor, Lewiston and Auburn, a couple of large towns in Cumberland County, six towns in rural Oxford County and several towns in the midcoast, among others.

York was one of five counties that flipped from Collins to Jackson, along with Hancock, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Waldo. The average swing from Collins to Jackson was slightly more than 16 points in those five counties, largely matching the statewide swing of nearly 15 points.

Collins won by nearly 9 points in 2020, and Jackson looks poised for a roughly 6-point win by the time this year’s results are certified.

In York County, four cities and towns shifted from backing Collins in 2020 to Jackson in 2026. This included Sanford, the county’s largest city with a population of nearly 23,000. Collins won Sanford by approximately 15 points six years ago; Jackson beat her by more than a point this year.

The other three towns that flipped in York County this election were Arundel, Berwick and Wells. Jackson also expanded on Gideon’s margin of victory in places that already leaned blue such as Biddeford, where a 10-point Democratic edge in 2020 swelled to over 31 points in 2026. In some of the more conservative communities in the county, such as Limington and Dayton, Collins still won but with smaller margins than six years ago.

Lauren LePage, a Republican political strategist who lives in York County and worked as an advisor on her father Paul LePage’s successful congressional run in Maine’s 2nd District, said Collins’ loss in the southernmost county can be explained by an influx of new residents since the pandemic. She agreed that, up until this point, York County had functioned as a sort of firewall for Collins.

“I think we've just had a lot of people move into York County,” LePage said. “They didn't have previous ties to the state, or if they had ties to the state, there was just a failure to appreciate the work that Senator Collins had done for the state of Maine.”

York County’s population grew by about 5 percent between 2020 and 2025, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, from nearly 212,000 people to more than 222,000. That exceeded population growth statewide over the same period, which was just under 4 percent.

LePage said she wasn’t sure if all of the new arrivals would stay in the state long term or if the demographic changes would be locked in moving forward.

“Certainly Republicans should not give up on York County,” she said.

The Suffolk University Political Research Center, which conducts polls across the country, identified York County as its bellwether for Maine in this year’s election, believing its results could predict how the state would vote on Election Day. In an Oct. 8-11 poll, the center found that Jackson was leading Collins 47 percent to 46 percent among 300 respondents in the county with a margin of error of 5.6 points.

While the poll was accurate in reflecting an edge for Jackson in York County after years of Collins dominance there, it did not capture the extent of his support. His nearly 11-point lead there ended up well above the statewide 6-point margin. This could disqualify the county from acting as a bellwether in future Suffolk University polling, said center director David Paleologos, as his team aims to use places that fall within three points of the statewide results.

Paleologos agreed that changing demographics probably played a role in York County’s shift from Collins to Jackson, while also stressing that a strong get-out-the-vote effort by Democrats and headwinds that Collins faced with independent voters also likely factored in heavily.

His team had considered possible population shifts ahead of choosing York County as the bellwether in this race.

“In advance of the midterm, we did not believe that the demographic shifts were significant enough to disqualify it as a bellwether,” Paleologos said. “But those kinds of factors do play in and can affect the margins.”

Add in a strong ground game from Democrats, along with a national election cycle where independents were not likely to lean toward Republican candidates, and Paleologos said it was an uphill battle for Collins in York County and elsewhere.

“She was a diamond in the rough for the Republican Party, winning constantly in Maine,” Paleologos said, stressing the edge that Democrats have in total voter registration across the state. “Somehow — either because the matchup was to her advantage, or she was able to parlay the dollars that she brought back to Maine, and the fact that she stood her ground against Trump from time to time — she just survived, survived, survived. But at some point, when the tide is that big and powerful and strong, your luck runs out.”

LePage lives in Waterboro, where voters backed Collins by more than 16 points. She noted that York County, which is bifurcated by Interstate 95, tends to have more conservative towns on the western and interior side of the highway compared with more liberal communities on the eastern and coastal side.

“I think Republicans would be well served to continue trying to make headway where they can,” LePage said about York County. “But certainly there has been a demographic shift that can't be underestimated.”