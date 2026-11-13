Members of the Skowhegan Select Board during a Nov. 10 meeting. (Screenshot)

SKOWHEGAN — Residents will have a chance next month to ask questions and provide comments on the town’s proposal to separate town clerk and treasurer positions. If voters pass the measure, it would also change both jobs from elected to hired roles.

The public hearing, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the Skowhegan Municipal Building, precedes a special town meeting in January when the public will vote on the proposal.

The board passed four motions at Tuesday’s meeting that allow Town Manager Aaron Miller to proceed with planning the vote. The motions are the latest step in a process that began earlier this year when Gale Pelotte, who has held both positions since 2009, announced her retirement.

At a Select Board meeting in October, Pelotte said that the current arrangement is too much work for one person. Miller added that separating the roles would be more sustainable and support progress on the town’s outstanding fiscal audits, the last of which was filed in 2022.

On Tuesday, Miller explained that scheduling a vote in January was necessary to hire new employees by June, when Pelotte will retire.

“To implement this by June 8, 2027,” Miller said, “we need to establish a timeline targeting a special town meeting no later than Jan. 15, 2027.”

In October, Pelotte told Monitor Local that residents voted down similar proposals to separate the roles in 2016 and 2020.

Miller has also requested that the board allot $12,000 to hire a treasurer prior to Pelotte’s retirement so the new employee can train with her. The cost of expanding both roles to full-time positions is unknown.

The Select Board meets next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Kevin Mann is a Community Reporting Fellow receiving training through theJournalism New EnglandCareer Lab to do civic reporting that provides people in towns across New England with the information they need to be engaged in their community.