Photo by Katherine Emery for The Maine Monitor.

MACHIAS — Washington County commissioners plan to ask the governor to appoint a county treasurer after voters rejected a Nov. 3 referendum to make the position appointed and no candidates ran for the seat.

State law requires the appointee to belong to the same political party as the outgoing treasurer, who is a Republican.

Commission Chairman David Burns, also a Republican, said the board will ask the Washington County Republican Party for a list of prospective candidates to forward to the governor.

County officials advised commissioners that the appointed treasurer will serve until the next biennial election, when voters will elect a successor.

In other matters at Thursday’s regular monthly meeting, Budget Advisory Committee Chairman Brian Schuth presented the panel's recommendations to cut $1.1 million from the commissioners’ proposed spending plan.

“I think it would be fair to say we were conservative in making reductions,” Schuth said, because once the committee identified nondiscretionary spending, “your public safety makes up two-thirds of the remaining expenses, which means if you’re looking to cut back on taxes or even moderate them, public safety is going to have to get touched.”

On Tuesday, the Budget Advisory Committee adopted an estimated $13.1 million 2027 budget, roughly $2 million more in spending than the current year.

Nearly all of the committee's $1.1 million in proposed cuts would come from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which Schuth noted “has taken the brunt of our hit today.”

“There’s no animus directed at them,” he said. “There are just so few places to find money to cut.”

Schuth acknowledged that county staff members, who know daily financial needs best, can feel frustrated when the Budget Advisory Committee steps in once a year to weigh in on spending — often putting commissioners and the county manager in the middle. He invited the board to propose revisions.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if you identify some additional modifications,” Schuth told commissioners, adding that the committee welcomes those suggestions. “But we hope if that should happen that we come to a rapid negotiation so we can bring the process to a close.”

Burns said commissioners will next meet with the county’s legislative delegation before holding a budget workshop, tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

If commissioners recommend changes, the board and the budget committee will hold a joint negotiation session before the commission votes on the spending package. If the commission fails to approve a budget, the Budget Advisory Committee holds the authority to adopt one.

Commissioners thanked the Budget Advisory Committee for its work over the past two months and encouraged the public to comment on the draft budget, which the county will soon post on its website.

Commissioners also signed a resolution staking out the county’s position on future artificial intelligence data centers.

The measure backs the “construction and operations of appropriately sited AI data centers located on land,” while explicitly opposing projects in the “ocean waters or floor off from Washington County.”

Commissioner Courtney Hammond said the county needs to stay open to discussions about data centers to ease the burden on taxpayers.

“I just think in the future we’ve got to get with the times a little bit,” Hammond said. “The way taxes are going, we’ve got to figure out some way to create some sort of tax base. We can’t keep going off the rails the way we are.”

Hammond noted that some municipalities may oppose data centers within their borders, stressing that the resolution reflects only the county’s stance. Commissioners have previously suggested that Washington County’s 35 unorganized territories could offer suitable sites.

Commissioners also voted to redirect up to $75,000 from a $100,000 parking lot paving reserve toward urgent building repairs, including exterior door replacements and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, upgrades.

Commissioner Billy Howard proposed shifting the funds from grounds maintenance to buildings, arguing the county should not pave parking lots next summer while buildings need repairs.

“That just don’t make sense,” Howard said.

Burns and Hammond joined him in approving the transfer.

Commissioners also authorized using county highway safety grant funds to cover travel expenses for Cpl. Ethan Stevens to attend drug recognition evaluator field certification training in Jacksonville, Florida. Stevens completed the training last year and is set to return in January as an instructor.

“It’s a pretty big honor and speaks highly of the work he does,” Chief Deputy Michael Crabtree said in requesting the funds.