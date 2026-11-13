The Maine Monitor's three new hires, from left: Lucy Santerre, Meg Fournier and Lili Elena.

The Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting, which publishes The Maine Monitor, welcomed three new staff members to support the organization’s commitment to expand its reporting and increase engagement with people across Maine around The Monitor’s journalism.

“In the last two years, we’ve rapidly added journalists to our newsroom and increased our reporting on statewide issues and local civic issues,” Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm, executive director, said. “We are now adding positions that will enhance our interactions with people in Maine to explore that reporting through conversations and outreach and strengthen our capacity to produce public service journalism.”

Schweitzer-Bluhm added that the positions directly support The Monitor’s investment in being present in more communities across Maine, in growing its capacity to report on civic issues around the state, and in ensuring the organization is sustainable into the future.

“Audience engagement, membership support and operations make it possible for us to build a community around our journalism and to keep that journalism possible,” Schweitzer-Bluhm said. “These hires are about building on the momentum we have to serve more Mainers with our trusted news.”

Lucy Santerre, who joined as the new director of audience engagement and community outreach, said she is excited to help amplify The Monitor’s impactful accountability and explanatory journalism.

“I want The Monitor’s news to meet people where they are — in their inbox, on social media, and in their own neighborhoods,” Santerre said. “I’m excited to connect with more people across Maine and help our reporting prompt conversations.”

Santerre came to The Monitor after four years at Maine Public, where she oversaw social media channels, managed digital innovation projects, and collaborated on production and audience growth initiatives with NPR and public media stations across New England.

To increase engagement with readers and the members who contribute to make The Monitor’s work possible, Lili Elena joined the staff as membership coordinator. Elena previously managed data systems and served as a primary contact for members of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Massachusetts. Elena holds a master’s in ecological design and planning, and has collaborated with arts and culture organizations on food systems and land stewardship.

“I believe membership is a critical part of this organization,” Elena said. “I want to create more opportunities to hear from our members and foster connections between readers and The Monitor’s journalism and public service mission.”

“Member support is critical to our ability to serve Maine, and Lili will help expand and strengthen our community of supporting members,” Schweitzer-Bluhm said.

“Likewise, a strong operational capacity is critical to strengthening our organization as our staff and work grows,” Schweitzer-Bluhm added. “For that reason, I’m delighted Meg Fournier has joined as our new operations manager.”

Fournier brings expertise in building organizational stability and sustainability at Maine nonprofits, with roles at Points North Institute, Maine Arts Commission, Waterfall Arts, Maine Film Center and Unity College, as well as the Renzi Education & Art Center in Louisiana.

“I was already a reader and fan of The Monitor,” Fournier said. “I’m excited to now be a part of the team working to strengthen its operation and increase its paywall-free and independent journalism for Maine.”

Fournier’s and Elena’s positions are new, created with support from the American Journalism Project, a national venture philanthropy organization dedicated to supporting trusted local news across the country.